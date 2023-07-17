PSG persistently pursuing agreement with Harry Kane amid Bayern Munich competition

Paris Saint-Germain is refusing to give up on their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, despite facing tough competition from Bayern Munich. PSG, in the midst of rebuilding their forward line, sees Kane as a transformative addition to their squad.

At the moment, the Bundesliga giants seem to be Kane's preferred destination. However, according to Foot Mercato's latest report on Monday, PSG is actively working behind the scenes to negotiate personal terms with Kane, hoping to reach an agreement.

If successful in convincing the 29-year-old, PSG will then present an offer to Tottenham that would be too enticing to refuse, as stated by the outlet. With Dušan Vlahović also on PSG's radar as a potential signing, the club is keen to make a significant statement in their attacking options following Lionel Messi's departure. Considering the potential departures of Kylian Mbappé and Hugo Ekitike this summer, acquiring a forward could become even more urgent for PSG in the coming weeks.

