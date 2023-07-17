Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Arsenal surpass Manchester City as the most valuable squad in world football

    Arsenal has emerged as the new frontrunner in world football with the most valuable squad, surpassing Manchester City

    football Arsenal surpass Manchester City as the most valuable squad in world football osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 11:09 PM IST

    Arsenal has overtaken Manchester City to claim the title of the most valuable club in world football based on player market value. Since the appointment of manager Mikel Arteta in 2019, the Gunners have made significant strides. They finished eighth in Arteta's first full league season and narrowly missed out on a top-four spot in the 2021/22 campaign.

    In the previous season, Arsenal exceeded expectations by finishing second behind Manchester City. They were frontrunners for the Premier League title for nearly eight months but faltered towards the end of the season. Despite this setback, the club is heading in the right direction under Arteta and currently holds a valuation of €1.21 billion, surpassing Manchester City's €1.19 billion.

    The club's rise in valuation can be attributed to their €231 million spending on transfers this summer, as well as the increased market value of several players in the first-team squad. Notably, academy graduate Bukayo Saka, who did not involve any transfer fee, has seen his value skyrocket to €120 million.

    Another astute signing, Gabriel Martinelli, acquired for just €7 million four years ago, is now valued at €80 million, only €10 million less than new signing Declan Rice. Martin Odegaard, after a successful season at Arsenal, has also experienced a substantial increase in his market value and is now priced at €90 million.

    Also Read: PSG persistently pursuing agreement with Harry Kane amid Bayern Munich competition

    While having the most valuable squad is an achievement, Arsenal's next focus should be on translating that value into trophies. Under Arteta's guidance, the club possesses one of the most promising young squads in world football. With an average age of 25, Arsenal currently boasts one of the youngest Premier League squads, a figure that may decrease further with the potential departures of Cedric Soares, Thomas Partey, and Rob Holding.

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2023, 11:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Ashes 2023: Moeen Ali embraces no.3 batting position for Manchester Test osf

    Ashes 2023: Moeen Ali embraces no.3 batting position for Manchester Test

    cricket Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2023: Sri Lanka maintains lead on Day 2, despite rain Interruptions osf

    Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2023: Sri Lanka maintains lead on Day 2, despite rain interruptions

    Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal opens up on being dropped by RCB; expresses disappointment vkp

    Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal opens up on being dropped by RCB; expresses disappointment

    football PSG persistently pursuing agreement with Harry Kane amid Bayern Munich competition osf

    PSG persistently pursuing agreement with Harry Kane amid Bayern Munich competition

    cricket Rahul Dravid and coaching staff will be rested for Ireland series, VVS Laxman to take over osf

    Rahul Dravid and coaching staff will be rested for Ireland series, VVS Laxman to take over

    Recent Stories

    Here are 7 health benefits of consuming raisins everyday ADC EIA

    Here are 7 health benefits of consuming raisins everyday

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Kharge, Rahul tell Congress leaders in Kerala to reach Bengaluru on Tuesday July 18 anr

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Kharge, Rahul tell Congress leaders in Kerala to reach Bengaluru on Tuesday

    From New York to Tokyo: 7 best shopping destinations in the world ADC EIA

    From New York to Tokyo: 7 best shopping destinations in the world

    India contributes USD 1 million to UN for promoting Hindi language and inclusive dialogue snt

    India contributes USD 1 million to UN for promoting Hindi language and inclusive dialogue

    Club Mahindra Nature Resort, Jaipur: A Perfect Weekend Getaway from Delhi

    Club Mahindra Nature Resort, Jaipur: A Perfect Weekend Getaway from Delhi

    Recent Videos

    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral WATCH AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    Video Icon
    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    Video Icon