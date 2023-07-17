Arsenal surpass Manchester City as the most valuable squad in world football

Arsenal has overtaken Manchester City to claim the title of the most valuable club in world football based on player market value. Since the appointment of manager Mikel Arteta in 2019, the Gunners have made significant strides. They finished eighth in Arteta's first full league season and narrowly missed out on a top-four spot in the 2021/22 campaign.

In the previous season, Arsenal exceeded expectations by finishing second behind Manchester City. They were frontrunners for the Premier League title for nearly eight months but faltered towards the end of the season. Despite this setback, the club is heading in the right direction under Arteta and currently holds a valuation of €1.21 billion, surpassing Manchester City's €1.19 billion.

The club's rise in valuation can be attributed to their €231 million spending on transfers this summer, as well as the increased market value of several players in the first-team squad. Notably, academy graduate Bukayo Saka, who did not involve any transfer fee, has seen his value skyrocket to €120 million.

Another astute signing, Gabriel Martinelli, acquired for just €7 million four years ago, is now valued at €80 million, only €10 million less than new signing Declan Rice. Martin Odegaard, after a successful season at Arsenal, has also experienced a substantial increase in his market value and is now priced at €90 million.

Also Read: PSG persistently pursuing agreement with Harry Kane amid Bayern Munich competition

While having the most valuable squad is an achievement, Arsenal's next focus should be on translating that value into trophies. Under Arteta's guidance, the club possesses one of the most promising young squads in world football. With an average age of 25, Arsenal currently boasts one of the youngest Premier League squads, a figure that may decrease further with the potential departures of Cedric Soares, Thomas Partey, and Rob Holding.