Manchester United reportedly plan a major midfield overhaul next summer, with Ruben Amorim backing a shortlist of four targets as the club looks to add control, intensity and balance.

Manchester United are said to be quietly laying the groundwork for what could be one of their most important rebuilds in recent years — a reshaping of the midfield designed specifically around Ruben Amorim’s footballing philosophy. With next summer in mind, planning has reportedly begun at Old Trafford, and the club’s recruitment team is working closely with Amorim to identify players who can redefine the engine room. According to The Sun, United have drawn up a shortlist of four central midfielders, with the intention of signing two as part of a broader squad refresh.

This is not about quick fixes. It’s about finally giving the manager the tools his system demands.

Amorim’s Non-Negotiables in Midfield

Since his arrival, Ruben Amorim has been clear about what he expects from the heart of his team. Control of games, relentless intensity, and sharp tactical awareness are not optional — they are the foundation of his approach.

United’s hierarchy appears aligned with that thinking. There is an acceptance internally that the club’s recent struggles for consistency stem, in part, from a midfield that has too often lacked balance, energy, and clarity in its roles.

For Amorim, the midfield is not just a functional unit. It is the control centre — responsible for dictating tempo, winning second balls, and ensuring positional discipline in and out of possession.

Recruitment Strategy: Long-Term Over Short-Term

Rather than chasing big names for immediate impact, United’s recruitment staff are said to be focusing on players who fit the manager’s style over the long term. The aim is to build a midfield that can grow together, adapt tactically, and sustain a high-tempo game across an entire season.

That thinking has shaped a four-man shortlist — each profile offering something different, but all aligned with Amorim’s core principles.

Carlos Baleba: Power, Energy and Balance

At the top of United’s thinking is said to be Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba, a player who has been on the club’s radar for some time.

Internally, Baleba is viewed as someone who can inject raw athleticism and defensive balance into Amorim’s midfield. His ability to press aggressively, recover possession, and carry the ball through midfield makes him particularly attractive for matches where intensity and physicality are decisive.

For a United side often accused of being passive in big moments, Baleba represents controlled aggression — energy with purpose.

Adam Wharton: Composure Beyond His Years

Another name high on the list is Adam Wharton, whose rise since stepping up to the Premier League has not gone unnoticed.

Wharton’s standout traits are his calmness in possession and his tactical maturity. Comfortable receiving the ball under pressure, he offers clean distribution and intelligent positioning — qualities that align closely with Amorim’s emphasis on control.

In a midfield rebuild, Wharton would represent the cerebral element: a player who keeps the team ticking and brings order to chaotic phases of play.

Alex Scott: Versatility with Upside

United are also closely monitoring Alex Scott, whose development has continued steadily despite Bournemouth’s inconsistent form.

Scott’s appeal lies in his versatility and football intelligence. He can operate across multiple midfield roles, making him an ideal rotational option initially, with the potential to grow into a more central figure over time.

For a manager who values tactical flexibility, Scott offers adaptability without compromising technical quality.

Elliot Anderson: Work Rate and Adaptability

Rounding off the shortlist is Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest. Amorim is believed to admire Anderson’s relentless work rate and his ability to adapt to different midfield responsibilities.

Anderson’s profile fits the demands of a system that requires players to cover ground, press intelligently, and contribute both defensively and offensively. His versatility could prove valuable in managing the physical demands of a long season.

A Clear Intent from Old Trafford

While no final decisions have been made and negotiations are still some way off, the message from Manchester United is unmistakable.

This summer’s focus will be on restoring quality and depth to a midfield that has too often looked disjointed in recent seasons. By targeting players who align with Ruben Amorim’s tactical ideals, United are signalling a shift towards a more coherent, manager-led recruitment strategy.

If executed well, this midfield rebuild could become the cornerstone of United’s next chapter — not just a change of personnel, but a change of identity.