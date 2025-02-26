Manchester United financial crisis: Ruben Amorim urges players to perform after job losses at Old Trafford

Manchester United officially announced through the statement that the club will be laying off 200 employees across all departments as part of their drastic cost-cutting measures.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim reacted to latest cost-cutting measures sanctioned by the club owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Old Trafford has been going through a financial crisis, facing losses in revenue in the last five years, leading to job cuts and restructuring as part of their efforts to revive financial stability.

Manchester United officially announced through the statement that the club will be laying off 200 employees across all departments. This was in addition to the 250 employees who were sacked from across roles at the Old Trafford in the summer of 2024 as part of reduction of expenses. Additionally, Sir Jim Ratcliffe-led management decided to shut down the staff canteen, which had been serving meals to employees for decades, as further cost-cutting measures.

Speaking on the latest decision to reduce the cost by Manchester United management, Amorim highlighted the need for self-reflection on what went wrong, adding that lack of success by the team has been central to the overall issue of the club.

“We as a club have to understand what we did wrong to get to this situation so we need to think of solutions at this moment.” the 40-year-old told reporters ahead of the Premier League match against Ipswich Town.

“We have to address all the problems in the club but one important piece of this moment is to understand how we got to this situation and it has a lot to do with the lack of success of the football team because we are the engine of any football club.” he added.

Despite being one of the richest football clubs in the world, with a net revenue of € 771 million as per the latest report by Deloitte Football Money League, Manchester United has been facing severe financial constraints. The cost-cutting measures began in early 2024 after Sir Jim Ratcliffe-led INEOS acquired an almost 30% stake in Manchester United in 2023, making them a major stakeholder of the club.

Apart from cutting down workforce and closure of staff canteen, Manchester United is looking to reduce the employees’ bonuses and bring in performance-based pay as part of drastic measures to cut the cost.

Ruben Amorim wants players to perform

Ruben Amorim admitted that it is difficult for players to see the employees and colleagues getting laid off from their jobs as he urged players to perform and focus on getting results after the latest round of cost-cutting measures.

“It is always hard for everybody. They see the friends and the teammates losing their jobs but we have to focus on what I can do to help the club at the moment. I just want to help the club in my department which is to improve the team and improve the players to have success.” Manchester United manager said.

“We know this year was really hard for everybody. We did as a club a lot of changes and then when you are doing the changes if you have a football team who are playing well and are winning games, it is easier for the fans and everyone to feel that changes

“But at this moment we are in a difficult period inside of the club and inside of the pitch so we have to fight against this feeling and we have to do our job and we try our best to help the team to perform better.” Amorim added.

Manchester United are struggling in the ongoing season as they are currently sitting at the 15th position on the Premier League points table with just 8 wins from 27 matches. The Red Devils are in a situation where they would not be qualified for the next Champions League. United’s performance on the field has somewhat impacted the club’s overall financial structure.

