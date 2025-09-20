Ruben Amorim insists he won’t change his football style, saying “Not even the Pope will change me,” amid Manchester United’s worst start in 33 years. The coach stands firm, brushing off pressure and transfer speculation from Portugal.

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is refusing to bow to pressure despite presiding over the club’s worst start to a season in 33 years. Following the Manchester derby defeat, calls for tactical tweaks have been loud, but the Portuguese boss has made it clear that his philosophy is non-negotiable.

“No, no, no. No one. Not even the Pope will change (me). This is my job. This is my responsibility. This is my life. So, I will not change that,” Amorim said defiantly.

It was a remark that lit up the internet—some praising his conviction, others questioning his stubbornness. But for Amorim, sticking to his principles outweighs the easy route of compromise.

The Pressure Cooker at Old Trafford

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Manchester United’s new minority owner, flew into Carrington by helicopter on Thursday for talks with Amorim, chief executive Omar Berrada, and director of football Jason Wilcox. Given the backdrop, speculation mounted that change was imminent.

Yet Amorim brushed off any notion of a tactical U-turn. Instead, he insisted the conversation with Ratcliffe was constructive and reassuring.

“He offered me a new contract! No, it was a normal thing to show the support, explaining that it’s a long project, which he has said many times. We spoke about normal things with Omar and Jason,” Amorim quipped, his trademark humour softening the tension.

A Test of Belief, Not Just Tactics

For Amorim, the battle at United isn’t just about systems or formations—it’s about mentality. He believes his squad is making progress, but admits their fragility in pressure moments is costing them results.

“We are in a better place compared to last year but we need to win. In the end, if you don’t win, it doesn’t matter. So I think it’s something mental and we need to change,” he explained.

Comparing United to Liverpool, Amorim added: “The teams that are winning have the feeling that something is going to happen. I think it’s Liverpool. Sometimes, with us, I feel the opposite. We are playing well, but something is going to go wrong in some moments.”

His words hint at a deeper frustration—that the players may need more self-belief than tactical reshaping.

Temptations From Portugal, But Eyes on Old Trafford

Amorim’s name continues to be linked with a return to Portugal, particularly with Benfica’s presidential elections looming. Joao Noronha Lopes, a candidate, has openly declared his desire to bring Amorim back to Lisbon, while Rui Costa countered by sacking Bruno Lage and hiring Jose Mourinho.

But Amorim was quick to laugh off the speculation. “No guys, no contact. And then Mourinho is there. I’m Manchester United manager. Until something changes, and after that, for sure, if it’s next month, tomorrow, in 10 years, I will rest because I deserve it.”

For now, his focus remains on the Premier League.

Reinforcements Return for Chelsea Clash

Amorim will at least have good news on the injury front heading into Saturday evening’s clash with Chelsea at Old Trafford. Both Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount are back in the squad after missing the derby defeat through injury.

With the team needing a lift, their return could not be more timely.

The Internet Reacts: A Quote for the Ages

While results have been disappointing, it is Amorim’s fiery declaration—“Even the Pope can’t change me”—that has captured global attention. Social media platforms erupted with memes, debates, and admiration for a coach unwilling to yield under immense pressure.

Some see it as stubbornness, others as strength. Either way, Amorim has managed to put himself at the centre of football’s global conversation once again.

