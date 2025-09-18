Image Credit : Getty

Every Premier League coach knows exactly what’s coming: three centre-backs, two wing-backs, a pair of central midfielders left hopelessly outnumbered, two playmakers floating behind a lone striker. There is no plan B.

Paul Scholes voiced what many fans feel: “They know exactly the way Manchester United are going to play every single week.”

Marco Silva echoed it after Fulham’s 1-1 draw: “We know how they defend… we tried to overload with our three plus Alex Iwobi. It was as simple as that.”

United have become football’s open book—easy to study, easier still to exploit.