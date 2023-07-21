Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manchester United complete £43M transfer to sign Andre Onana from Inter Milan

    Manchester United has successfully completed the signing of talented goalkeeper Andre Onana in a remarkable £43 million transfer. The Cameroon international has inked a five-year contract with the option for an additional season, solidifying his position as one of the world's top goalkeepers at Old Trafford. 

    First Published Jul 21, 2023, 1:18 AM IST

    Manchester United has finalised the signing of Andre Onana for an initial fee of £43 million from Inter Milan. The talented goalkeeper from Cameroon has committed to a five-year contract at Old Trafford, with an option for the club to extend it for an additional season. The potential value of the deal, including add-ons, could rise to £47 million.

    Replacing the departed David de Gea, Andre Onana aspires to follow in the footsteps of Manchester United's legendary goalkeepers, such as Peter Schmeichel and Edwin van der Sar. Expressing his excitement, Onana stated that joining Manchester United is a tremendous honour, and he has dedicated his life to reaching this milestone, overcoming numerous challenges along the way. He looks forward to the opportunity of defending United's goal and contributing to the team's success, embracing a new journey with new teammates and ambitious goals.

    Acknowledging Manchester United's history of exceptional goalkeepers, the former Ajax player aims to create his own legacy in the coming years. He expressed enthusiasm for reuniting with Erik ten Hag, the manager he has previously worked with, and is eager to play a crucial role in the club's pursuit of success.

    During the previous season with Inter, Onana showcased his goalkeeping prowess by keeping five clean sheets in the knockout stages of the Champions League. Manchester United firmly believes that they have acquired one of the finest goalkeepers in the world. John Murtough, United's director of football, revealed that Andre Onana was their top choice for the goalkeeping position, possessing the ideal combination of technical skills and personality. With a successful career already under his belt, Onana's winning mentality aligns perfectly with the squad's ambitions. At 27 years old, the club is confident that he will continue to develop and further enhance his performance in the upcoming years.

    Andre Onana becomes Manchester United's second signing of the summer, following Mason Mount's arrival. His addition to the squad is expected to pave the way for Dean Henderson's departure.

