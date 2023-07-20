Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Men's Football team achieves sub-100 FIFA Ranking for the first time since 2018

    The Indian men's football team has made a significant leap in the FIFA rankings, entering the sub-100 category for the first time since 2018. Climbing one spot to the 99th position, this achievement comes on the back of their successful performance in the SAFF Championship

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 20, 2023, 10:53 PM IST

    In a significant achievement, the Indian men's football team has entered the sub-100 FIFA ranking for the first time since 2018. The team climbed one spot to the 99th position after their victorious performance in the SAFF Championship. India secured impressive victories against Lebanon and Kuwait on penalty shootouts in the semifinal and final, respectively, during the SAFF Championships held in Bengaluru earlier this month.

    Lebanon also made progress, gaining two places and landing just below India at the 100th spot, while Kuwait ascended four positions to reach 137th in the latest FIFA chart released on Thursday. To ensure strong competition in the tournament, West Asian countries Lebanon and Kuwait were invited to participate in the SAFF Championships.

    With 1208.69 points, India's improved ranking reflects their recent successes on the football field. Their best-ever FIFA ranking of 94th was achieved in 1996, and they also reached the 99th position in 1993 and 96th in 2017 and 2018. Last month, they were placed at the 100th position.

    At the global level, Argentina continues to hold the top spot, followed by France, Brazil, England, and Belgium. In the Asian rankings, Japan leads the chart at the 20th spot, followed by Iran (22), Australia (27), Korea (28), and Saudi Arabia (54) in the top five.

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2023, 10:54 PM IST
