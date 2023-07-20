Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bruno Fernandes assumes leadership role as New Manchester United captain; replacing Harry Maguire

    Manchester United has made an official announcement appointing Bruno Fernandes as the new club captain. Bruno Fernandes takes over the captaincy from Harry Maguire, who recently revealed that he had been stripped of the armband after discussions with Erik ten Hag.

    In a significant move, Manchester United has officially appointed Bruno Fernandes as the new club captain. The Portuguese international takes over the captaincy from Harry Maguire, who recently revealed that he had been stripped of the armband after discussions with Erik ten Hag.

    The decision to appoint Fernandes as the new captain comes as no surprise, given his instrumental role and on-field leadership in Maguire's absence from the line-up for much of the previous season. Since joining Manchester United during the January 2020 transfer window, Fernandes has proven himself as a key and near-ever present figure, featuring in a total of 185 appearances. During this time, he has showcased his exceptional talent, scoring an impressive 64 goals and providing 54 assists.

    Fernandes' appointment as the club captain is a testament to his commitment, dedication, and impact on the team. As the new skipper, he will be entrusted with leading Manchester United on and off the pitch, steering them towards future successes and upholding the club's legacy. Fans and players alike eagerly anticipate the positive influence Fernandes will bring to the team in his new role.

