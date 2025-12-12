Liverpool star Mohamed Salah accuses manager Arne Slot of sidelining him amid poor form. Slot plans a private talk before deciding his availability for Brighton, as Saudi links swirl.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot said he would speak to Mohamed Salah on Friday morning before deciding on the forward's availability for this weekend's match against Brighton. The Egypt international accused Liverpool of throwing him "under the bus" after he was left on the bench for last week's 3-3 draw at Leeds -- the third match in a row that he did not start.

Salah also said he had no relationship with the Dutch manager, when he spoke to reporters after the match at Elland Road.

The 33-year-old was left out of the squad for Tuesday's Champions League match at Inter Milan, which Liverpool won 1-0, posting a picture on social media of himself alone in a gym at the club's training ground.

"I will have a conversation with Mo this morning -- the outcome of that conversation determines how things will look tomorrow," Slot told his pre-match press conference.

"I think the next time I speak about Mo should be with him and not in here. You can keep on trying but there is not much more to say about it.

"After the Sunderland game (a 1-1 draw on December 3 in which Salah came on as a second-half substitute) there were a lot of conversations between his representatives and ours, between him and me."

Slot batted away further questions from reporters about the forward, but said: "I have no reasons not wanting him to stay, and that is a little bit of an answer to your question."

Salah's Contract and Future

Salah, who signed a new two-year contract at Liverpool in April which made him one of the highest paid players in the Premier League, is due to join the Egypt squad for the Africa Cup of Nations after Saturday's Brighton game at Anfield.

The length of his absence depends on how far Egypt go in the competition in Morocco, with the final taking place on January 18.

Salah, third in Liverpool's all-time scoring charts with 250 goals in 420 appearances, has won two Premier League titles and one Champions League triumph during his spell on Merseyside.

He scored 29 Premier League goals last season as Liverpool romped to a 20th English league title but has managed just four league goals in 13 appearances this season.

Liverpool are 10th in the table after a shocking run, with just two wins in their past 10 Premier League games.

Salah has been linked with a move to the lucrative Saudi Pro League.

