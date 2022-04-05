Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Van Dijk vows to make World Cup 2022 memorable for ailing Netherlands coach Van Gaal

    Speaking on Dutch television show Humberto, 70-year-old Louis Van Gaal revealed he is battling from prostrate cancer, but said he plans to carry on his role as Netherland's head coach.

    First Published Apr 5, 2022, 10:46 AM IST

    Liverpool star defender and Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk has promised to make this year's World Cup in Qatar an unforgettable experience for coach Louis van Gaal, who on Sunday revealed he is battling aggressive prostate cancer.

    The 70-year-old Dutchman, currently in charge of the Netherlands national team, made the announcement on Dutch TV programme Humberto and said he had kept the news from his side during the recent international break.

    Van Dijk said he was in shock after hearing the interview in which the veteran manager stated that he often left the national team at night to go to the hospital without the players finding out until now.

    "I messaged him after the interview. It definitely says a lot about him. I said to him as well, he's probably not that type of guy that needs a lot of sympathy, that's how he is," the Liverpool defender told reporters.

    "But I told him that we are definitely going to be there for him as a group whenever he needs it, and hopefully we can also make it a World Cup for him to never forget," Van Dijk stated.

    Having led the Netherlands to third place in the 2014 World Cup, van Gaal is now in his third spell as the team's head coach and has led them to the Qatar World Cup 2022 as well. Netherlands have been drawn in Group A alongside hosts Qatar, Africa Cup of Nation champions Senegal and Ecuador.

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2022, 10:46 AM IST
