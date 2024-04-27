Liverpool fans divided after club agrees terms with Feyenoord for Arne Slot to replace Jurgen Klopp

Arne Slot is set to replace Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool’s next manager after the terms of his move from Feyenoord were agreed in principle between the two clubs on Friday.

Liverpool fans are split over Arne Slot's appointment following the revelation that the Premier League powerhouse had finalized a deal with Feyenoord to install the Dutchman as their new manager in place of the outgoing Jurgen Klopp. Reports on Friday suggested that Liverpool had agreed on a compensation package with Feyenoord, potentially totaling up to 9.42 million pounds, to secure Slot's services.

Additionally, the agreement is anticipated to involve the recruitment of Slot's trusted associate Sipke Hulshoff, who has recently worked with the Netherlands national team, along with head of performance Ruben Peeters.

Liverpool fans have flocked to social media to express their opinions on the appointment, with some lauding Slot's "attacking style" and dubbing him the "best coach in the history of football."

However, others have raised doubts about Slot's level of experience for the Premier League, suggesting he may be at risk of facing dismissal soon after his arrival.

A Liverpool fan expressed their optimism on social media, stating their belief that Slot's playing style would not only be compatible with Liverpool but also advantageous for the team. They wrote, "I am so excited to have a coach who will coach positive attacking football with principles which will lead us to have control in matches."

"That’s all I want above all and I believe Slot’s football is going to suit so many players in this squad to a tee," the fan added.

Another supporter drew comparisons between Klopp's appointment and Slot's arrival, suggesting that the introduction of Slot marks the beginning of a 'new era' for Liverpool, which they anticipate will be 'exciting'.

"The same people who picked Jurgen Klopp are picking Arne Slot. Klopp has built a deep, young squad that is ready to succeed. We'll miss Klopp, but the new era is exciting too!" the fan said.

Meanwhile, another fan remarked that Slot's appointment is a 'shrewd' move, supported by a well-organized and cohesive structure within the club.

"Excited for our next chapter. Arne Slot is a shrewd appointment, backed by a coherent and unified structure. It doesn’t need to be said that the culture at Liverpool Football Club is special—as fans, we play our own role in his success. Trust the process," the fan added.

However, some fans expressed skepticism about Liverpool's choice, questioning Slot's experience and his capability to manage a club of Liverpool's stature in the highly competitive Premier League.

A Chelsea fan suggested that Liverpool might revert to being an ordinary club once Klopp departs, while another football enthusiast remarked, "From Jurgen Klopp, 4* aura, to Arne Slot, -aura. What a fall from grace man."

One Liverpool fan noted, "I remember jumping in my room going wild when we appointed Klopp. Arne Slot? I feel nothing... just yet."

Another added, "Bald, Dutch. It can't go wrong," in an apparent dig at Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag.

Klopp, who has led Liverpool since 2015, announced in January his departure from the Premier League giants at the end of the season, much to the fans' disappointment.

Speculation immediately arose regarding Xabi Alonso, who has excelled with Bayer Leverkusen, potentially making an emotional return to Anfield. However, Alonso opted to remain in Germany, opening the door to other potential candidates, including Slot, who had expressed his desire earlier in the week to become Liverpool's manager.

Slot, previously considered by Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea last summer, is widely regarded as one of the most innovative coaches in European football. He guided Feyenoord to victory in the KNVB Cup, marking his second trophy with the Rotterdam club after securing the domestic championship 12 months prior. Nevertheless, Slot faces the daunting task of filling Klopp's shoes.

In a supportive gesture, Klopp publicly endorsed Slot on Friday morning, referring to him as a "good coach and good guy," with the German now having just four games left in charge of Liverpool.

"I like the way his team plays football, definitely," Klopp said. "All the things I hear about him - some people I know know him, I don't know him yet - but some people tell me that he's a really good guy, and I like that a lot."

"So, good coach, good guy, looking forward for the club. If he's the solution, or the man, then I'm more than happy. It's not up to me to judge these things but it all sounds really good to me. It's the best job in the world, best club in the world. Obviously now, I help even by not finishing on a high - it looks like - so there's space for improvement. It's great job, fantastic people. He would take a really interesting job," the German added.

