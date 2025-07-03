Liverpool star Diogo Jota dies in a tragic car crash in Spain just two weeks after his wedding, leaving the football world in shock.

Liverpool star Diogo Jota has tragically died following a car crash in Spain at the age of 28, several Spanish media reports said on Thursday. The incident reportedly occurred on the A-52 highway in the province of Zamora.

Jota had reportedly been travelling in a vehicle with his 26-year-old brother Andre, who is also a professional footballer, when the car went off the road near the municipality of Palacios de Sanabria.

According to reports, the accident took place just after half past twelve. Several calls were made to the emergency services hotline 1-1-2 Castilla y Leon reporting that a car had gone off-road and caught fire.

“Two young people die in an accident on the A-52 (Palacios de Sanabria). The Rionegro del Puente Fire Station (Northern Zone of the @DiputacionZA Consortium) responds,” Zamora’s Provincial Council said in a statement.

“The vehicle caught fire, and the flames spread to the vegetation. They were 28 and 26 years old. RIP.”

"Yes to Forever": Joyful Wedding Turns into Mourning

The news of Jota’s passing comes just two weeks after he married his long-term partner Rute Cardoso in Porto. The couple had three children and had shared touching moments from their wedding on Instagram.

In his last Instagram post, Jota shared a video from the day with the caption: "A day we will never forget."

He had also posted photos of the wedding with Rute and their children, writing: "June 22, 2025. Yes to forever."

That post has now become a space for mourning, flooded with condolences and tributes.

Jota death: Football World in Shock

Jota's death has stunned the football world. Born in Porto, Jota began his football journey with local side Paços de Ferreira, where he rose through the youth ranks and made his senior debut in the Primeira Liga in 2015.

In 2016, his talent earned him a move to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid. Although he didn’t make a La Liga appearance for the club, he was loaned out to FC Porto for a season, where he found the net eight times and began to showcase his attacking instincts on a larger stage.

It was during a loan move to Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2017 — then in the English Championship — that Jota’s career truly gained momentum. His 17 goals helped Wolves earn promotion to the Premier League, and the club made his move permanent for a reported 12 million pounds. Over two seasons in the top flight, he scored 16 goals and became a fan favourite for his fearless forward play.

In 2020, Jota made a high-profile move to Liverpool under manager Jurgen Klopp in a deal worth around 45 million pounds. At Anfield, he thrived among world-class talent, becoming a vital part of Liverpool’s attacking arsenal. His tenure with the Reds was marked by major silverware — including the FA Cup and League Cup under Klopp, and a historic Premier League title under new manager Arne Slot in the 2024–25 season.

He made 182 appearances for the Reds, scoring 65 goals and registering 26 assists.