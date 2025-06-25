Kevin De Bruyne shocked fans by holding talks with Liverpool—his boyhood club—before choosing a fresh start at Napoli after leaving Manchester City.

Kevin De Bruyne's emotional exit from Manchester City after a decade of dominance marked the end of an era. But as he embarks on a fresh chapter with Napoli, new revelations have added an unexpected twist to his summer transfer story.

The Belgian midfielder, now 33, was unveiled as a Napoli player earlier this month, receiving a hero’s welcome from fans in southern Italy. Nicknamed 'King Kev' by his new club, De Bruyne signed a two-year deal with the Serie A giants, who recently clinched their second league title in three seasons under Antonio Conte.

But according to a bombshell report from The Athletic, De Bruyne’s journey could have followed a very different path—one that would’ve sent shockwaves across the Premier League.

The Liverpool Link No One Saw Coming

Before sealing the move to Napoli, De Bruyne reportedly held a brief conversation with Liverpool—Manchester City’s fiercest Premier League rivals over the past decade.

The revelation is staggering, not least because of the fierce rivalry between the two sides. Since 2016, City and Liverpool have essentially traded league titles, with Pep Guardiola’s side winning six and the Reds two. In three of those seasons, the runner-up finished just a few points behind.

And yet, for De Bruyne, the idea of playing at Anfield was more than just a fleeting professional consideration—it was a childhood dream.

While rising through the ranks at Genk, the Belgian once admitted: "My favourite club is Liverpool and my favourite player is Michael Owen, and I would love to play there one day."

Even as recently as 2019, he reiterated that sentiment in an interview with Match of the Day magazine: "I was a Liverpool fan. My family that live in England were all Liverpool supporters so I was, too. I loved Michael Owen because I was really small like him and quick, too. I compared myself to him at the time. I liked [Zinedine] Zidane and Ronaldinho too – those really skilful players."

Had he joined Arne Slot’s Liverpool this summer, it would have been one of the most sensational moves in recent football history. The last notable players to switch between the two clubs were James Milner and Raheem Sterling during the 2015-16 season, and even those moves were met with controversy and debate.

Why Liverpool Didn’t Happen

Despite his past allegiance, a move to Anfield never materialised beyond that “brief conversation.” And in many ways, the timing simply didn’t favour the switch.

Liverpool are already well-stocked in attacking midfield, and more so now especially after the record-breaking arrival of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen. The 21-year-old German starlet reportedly cost 100 million pounds, with add-ons potentially pushing the deal to 116 million pounds—a new British record.

Had De Bruyne made the switch, it would have meant displacing a generational talent in a position that Liverpool have strategically rebuilt.

Instead, the Belgian opted for Napoli—motivated, in part, by a desire to prove Manchester City wrong for letting him go. As per The Athletic report, De Bruyne wants to show that he can still perform at the highest level, and a potential clash against City in the Champions League may give him exactly that chance.

The City Years: A Legacy Cemented

De Bruyne departed Manchester with a trophy cabinet most players can only dream of. In his farewell statement, the midfielder was visibly emotional: "It's been unbelievable to have the 10 years that I had with everything that happened here. It's been an unbelievable ride and an absolute pleasure. It was a joy working really hard to try and help create something that brought the club the success we enjoyed. I'm super proud to have played a part in that. Manchester has been my home and my family's home for these past 10 years."

Though injuries limited his minutes last season, De Bruyne still recorded six goals and eight assists across all competitions. These were his joint-lowest totals at the club, but his influence on the pitch—and off it—remained vital.

Grealish in Sight? KDB’s Role Beyond the Pitch

According to The Sun, De Bruyne is already getting involved in off-field discussions at Napoli. Reports suggest he’s spoken with Conte about the possibility of bringing Jack Grealish to Italy, with the England international now deemed surplus to requirements at City and omitted from their Club World Cup squad.

If successful, it could mark another Premier League star crossing over to Serie A—on De Bruyne’s personal recommendation.

In the end, Kevin De Bruyne didn’t return to his childhood club. But the mere possibility that one of Manchester City’s greatest ever players could’ve donned a Liverpool shirt will keep fans talking for years.

A career defined by elegance, vision, and trophies now enters its next phase—one that might just prove there’s still plenty of magic left in King Kev’s boots.