    Paris Olympics Medals to feature Eiffel Tower fragment: Unique hexagon design unveiled

    Get ready for an extraordinary touch at the Paris Olympics and Paralympics as organisers reveal a distinctive medal design.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 5:41 PM IST

    The medals for the upcoming Paris Olympics and Paralympics are set to be unique, incorporating a hexagon-shaped piece of iron extracted from the original Eiffel Tower. Unveiled by organisers, the 5,084 gold, silver, and bronze medals will showcase this six-edged metal medallion at their center, resembling a gemstone. Designed by elite French jewelry house Chaumet, the medals aim to honour medal-winners with a fragment of the Eiffel Tower from 1889. The hexagon, mirroring the contours of mainland France, is secured by rivet-like spurs, drawing inspiration from the iconic landmark's structure.

    Recycled metal has been used in the medals, which weigh approximately half a kilogram. The Paris Olympics are scheduled for July 26 to August 11, with the Paralympics following from August 28 to September 8. The Eiffel Tower is expected to play a central role in the Games, with teams sailing down the Seine during the opening ceremony, and speculation about the Olympic flame being placed on the tower throughout the event.

