    Lionel Messi reveals his all-time favourite goal: A solo masterpiece in the UEFA Champions League (WATCH)

    Football legend Lionel Messi has chosen the most cherished goal of his career. The selected goal is a mesmerising solo effort during a UEFA Champions League semi-final match against arch-rivals Real Madrid in 2011.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 2, 2023, 11:56 PM IST

    Lionel Messi has selected his favourite goal from his illustrious career, naming his solo effort in a UEFA Champions League semi-final victory over Real Madrid in 2011 as the standout moment. The forward, who recently secured his record-breaking eighth Ballon d'Or, largely thanks to his inspiring performances during Argentina's World Cup triumph in Qatar, has solidified his status as the greatest footballer of all time.

    With an incredible total of 848 goals scored for both his club and country, including some of the most memorable of the modern era, Messi had an abundance of remarkable goals to choose from when asked about his favorite after receiving his latest Ballon d'Or accolade. The Diego Maradona-esque goal against Getafe, the powerful run against Real Zaragoza, and his stunning header in the 2009 Champions League final were all potential contenders. However, Messi ultimately decided to pick his goal against arch-rivals Real Madrid.

    In his own words, Messi explained, "Well, I always believe that special goals are what truly matter. To have scored in the Champions League final, to have scored now in the final of the World Cup... I don't know. A goal that I always remember, and I don't focus on the goal itself or what the goals signify, is the one against Real Madrid when we beat them 2-0 in that Champions League semi-final at the Bernabeu."

    The goal in question was quite extraordinary, with Messi executing a swift one-two in the middle of the field before miraculously dribbling past five Real Madrid players and calmly slotting the ball past Iker Casillas. Messi's goal propelled Barcelona into the UEFA Champions League final, a match in which he would also find the net for Pep Guardiola's 2010/11 team, a squad widely regarded as one of the greatest in the history of football.

    The legendary forward ultimately concluded his European career with 129 Champions League goals to his name and four Champions League winners' medals.

    Last Updated Nov 2, 2023, 11:59 PM IST
