    ISL 2023-24: Coach Juan Ferrando commends Mohun Bagan SG players after win over Jamshedpur FC

    Mohun Bagan Super Giant secures a hard-fought victory under coach Juan Ferrando's guidance in a challenging ISL 2023-24 match against Jamshedpur FC, showcasing resilience and dedication.

    ISL 2023-24: Coach Juan Ferrando commends Mohun Bagan SG players after win over Jamshedpur FC
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 2, 2023, 1:12 PM IST

    Mohun Bagan Super Giant's head coach, Juan Ferrando, praised his players for their tenacity in their 3-2 victory over Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Wednesday. Despite conceding a goal early in the match, the Mariners made a solid recovery, with Armando Sadiku netting an equalizer in the 29th minute and Liston Colaco putting MBSG in the lead shortly after the second half commenced. Kiyan Nassiri further solidified their position with a third goal.

    In the 67th minute, Jamshedpur FC's goalkeeper, TP Rehenesh, was shown a red card, making a comeback highly challenging for the Men of Steel. Although Steve Ambri scored from the penalty spot in the 86th minute, it wasn't enough for JFC to level the score.

    Currently among the three unbeaten teams in the league, Mohun Bagan SG is the only team to secure victories in all their games this season. Ferrando expressed satisfaction with his team's performance, particularly following a demanding week with players contending with illness.

    Ferrando addressed the challenging circumstances, saying, "The last week was very difficult for some players because we had (players with) fever and some problems, but I'm happy for them...When you have a good result, I'm thinking of supporters, I'm thinking about the players. They are working hard. I'm happy for them. But this is football; memories are not enough. We need to recover and continue working."

    The encounter marked Mohun Bagan SG's first ISL match this season where they conceded the opening goal due to a defensive lapse. Despite this setback, Ferrando commended his team's resilience in finding their way back into the game.

    Addressing the comeback, Ferrando explained, "It was one mistake for us (the first goal), because we did not completely control the space, and then we were confused for one moment. For me, the most important thing is when you concede one goal; it's about trying to find the solution. Why? And the second is the reaction. Sometimes in football there exists one action, but most important is the reaction. The team continued to work in the same line; we changed some details. In the end, it's good."

    Making three changes to the starting lineup from their previous win over Chennaiyin FC, Ferrando remarked on the absence of key players like Anwar Ali, Jason Cummings, and Hugo Boumous. He emphasized the importance of support for each player and fostering opportunities for the entire squad through consistent training sessions.

    Ferrando concluded the press conference by stressing the team's focus on accumulating three points each game, rather than fixating on trophies. He underlined their dedication to the upcoming week and reiterated their commitment to hard work.

    Last Updated Nov 2, 2023, 1:12 PM IST
