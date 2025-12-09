Lionel Messi’s India tour spans Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi with statue unveilings, fashion shows, youth felicitations, and celebrity events celebrating the GOAT.

When Lionel Messi last touched Indian soil in 2011, Kolkata turned into a river of blue-and-white euphoria. Fourteen years later, the footballing deity returns — older, wiser, a World Cup winner, and still capable of summoning the kind of devotion no other living athlete commands. His India tour isn’t just a celebrity stopover. It’s an emotion, a cultural moment, and for many fans, an answered prayer.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The ‘G.O.A.T India Tour 2025’ stretches across four cities — Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and New Delhi — blending football, philanthropy, culture, music, gastronomy, and even fashion in a spectacle India has never seen.

Kolkata: Statue, Mural, and a Fusion Feast

Messi will kick off his India tour in Kolkata, landing in the city at 1:30 am on Saturday (December 13). Originally slated to unveil his 70-foot statue at Sreebhumi, security restrictions have moved the ceremony to a virtual unveiling from his hotel, according to a Kolkata Police source.

“Police has not given permission so he will do it from the hotel. It will be done virtually in the morning,” a Kolkata Police source said.

Messi will stay at a five-star hotel on EM Bypass. A sponsor-exclusive meet-and-greet is scheduled from 9.30 to 10.30 am.

Food will take centre stage too — a special Argentine–Indian fusion festival crafted with Messi’s love for mate in mind. Expect Argentine herbal tea infused with Assam notes, Bengali fish classics like hilsa, and a carnival of sweets honouring both cultures.

Fans will also witness the unveiling of a 25ft x 20ft Messi mural. Dutta explained the vision:

“Not only will he unveil his biggest-ever statue, we will have a huge mural… kept at locations so that all his fans will have an opportunity to paint and post messages in a nearby message box.”

The mural will later be presented to Messi at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Kolkata is preparing for madness — 75,000 seats opened for spectators and demand already “heavy”, Dutta confirmed.

After the morning meet-and-greet, Messi will head to Salt Lake Stadium before flying to Hyderabad at 2 pm.

Hyderabad Steps In After Kochi Withdrawal

The southern leg wasn’t originally meant to be Hyderabad. But after the proposed friendly match in Kochi — initially announced for November 17 — was cancelled, organisers added Hyderabad to ensure the tour touched all four corners of India.

Messi will appear at the Hyderabad GOAT Cup at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, from 7 pm. The event has the backing of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Fans can expect a star-studded 7v7 celebrity match, a masterclass for scouted young players, penalty shootouts, and a musical celebration dedicated to Messi.

It may be the most interactive leg of the tour — one designed to bridge the distance between fans and the man they’ve idolised for decades.

A Philanthropic Fashion Night: Messi To Walk the Ramp in Mumbai

Messi, his long-time friend Luis Suarez, and Argentina midfielder Rodrigo De Paul are set to feature in a 45-minute fashion segment in Mumbai on December 14.

“This will be a philanthropic fashion show for a cause,” said Satadru Dutta, the tour’s sole promoter.

A galaxy of Indian celebrities will share the stage: Tiger and Jackie Shroff, John Abraham and more. It will be a “fully reserved night”, Dutta confirmed, packed with celebrity models, cricketers, business magnates and Bollywood stars.

But the moment that will tug at every fan’s heartstrings lies off the ramp — organisers have formally asked Messi to bring select memorabilia from the 2022 World Cup win for auction.

It’s a rare chance for Indian fans to own pieces of the magic that ended Argentina’s 36-year World Cup drought.

The Mumbai event begins at 5 pm at the Wankhede Stadium, preceded by a Padel Cup at the Cricket Club of India at 3.30 pm.

Final Leg: A Meeting with India’s Prime Minister

Messi’s India visit will culminate in New Delhi, where he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Monday.

One of the most heartwarming moments of the tour awaits here — the felicitation of Minerva Academy’s youth team, which swept Europe earlier this year by winning the Gothia Cup, Dana Cup and Norway Cup. Their U-14 and U-15 squads were the pride of India during their July–August tour, even reaching the Helsinki Cup final.

These young champions will celebrate their biggest recognition yet — in the presence of Lionel Messi.

The Delhi event will also include a nine-member celebrity match.

A Homecoming Sealed Months Ago

Messi’s India tour received its final seal of approval on August 15. To make it happen, Dutta met Messi’s father — also his agent — before a 45-minute meeting with Messi at his home on February 28.

It took patience. It took planning. And it took belief — the belief that India could pull off something this ambitious.

Now it’s real. The greatest footballer of our time is coming back.

Why This Visit Matters More Than Ever

This isn’t just about football. Or celebrities. Or even Messi.

This tour — sweeping across four culturally vibrant cities — is a reflection of India’s growing sports culture, its increasing global influence, and its hunger for international icons.

For Kolkata, it is nostalgia.

For Mumbai, glamour.

For Hyderabad, a next-gen push.

For Delhi, diplomacy and national pride.

For fans, it is a once-in-a-lifetime pilgrimage.

And for Messi, it is a return to a country that has adored him unconditionally.

Fourteen years ago, he left India as a prodigy. Now he returns as the man who conquered football’s final frontier.