Donald Trump overshadowed the 2026 World Cup draw after receiving FIFA’s new peace prize, even as Argentina, Spain and England learned their group-stage fate for the expanded 48-team tournament.

The path to glory at the 2026 World Cup has now been laid out after the contenders discovered their tournament fate at Friday's draw ceremony in Washington which was dominated by Donald Trump.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The US President received FIFA's new peace prize on stage at the Kennedy Center prior to the draw for the first 48-team World Cup, which offered kind starts to the tournament for holders Argentina and much-fancied Spain in particular.

While the make-up of the groups was revealed along with the potential path through the knockout rounds for all the potential winners, the precise schedule for the competition will only be confirmed later Saturday.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino will unveil the venues and kick-off times for all games from 1700 GMT, after which the teams will be able to focus on fine-tuning their preparations with barely six months left until the World Cup kicks off on June 11.

Lionel Messi's Argentina begin their defense of the trophy they won in Qatar in 2022 by facing Algeria, and will also play Austria and debutants Jordan in Group J.

Reigning European champions Spain will kick off their campaign against first-time qualifiers Cape Verde before also taking on Uruguay and Saudi Arabia in Group H.

"We want to do something big at this World Cup and that means making sure we do well in the group stage, then carrying on from there," said Spain coach Luis de la Fuente.

Thomas Tuchel's England, seeking to win a first World Cup since 1966, will be expected to top Group L ahead of 2018 finalists Croatia, Ghana and Panama.

Two-time winners France face awkward tests against Senegal and Erling Haaland's Norway in Group I, which will be completed by a play-off winner from either Iraq, Bolivia or Suriname.

For the first time, the draw was done in such a way as to ensure the four highest-ranked nations were kept apart -- Spain, Argentina, France and England cannot meet before the semi-finals, if all top their groups.

'Can't get carried away'

However, the path to that stage -- with an extra knockout round now following the group phase -- looks perilous.

If the top seeds all win their groups, England could find themselves playing co-hosts Mexico in Mexico City in the last 16 and then Brazil in the quarter-finals, before a semi against Argentina.

Other possible match-ups include France and Germany being on a last-16 collision course and a potential meeting between Messi's Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the quarter-finals.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

"You cannot get carried away with building your way with who you are going to meet if you win the group, if you are second or whatever," insisted Tuchel. "You just focus on the group, this is what you do."

The tournament will be held across the USA, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19, with 16 more teams added to the global showpiece, up from the 32 nations involved in 2022.

While the US will host most matches, including the final at the MetLife Stadium outside New York, three of the 16 venues will be in Mexico and two in Canada.

The opening game sees Mexico play South Africa at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

The host nations have experienced turbulent relations since Trump came to power but he brushed that aside on Friday.

"We've worked closely with those two countries, and the coordination and friendship and relationship has been outstanding," Trump said after receiving his peace prize from Infantino.

‘Like 104 Super Bowls’

Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil and surprise 2022 semi-finalists Morocco will meet in Group C, which also features Scotland and Haiti -- Scotland and Brazil will meet for the fifth time at a World Cup.

Germany's opponents in Group E will be Ivory Coast, Ecuador and Caribbean minnows Curacao, while Portugal face Uzbekistan, Colombia and a play-off winner.

The United States got a manageable draw, with Paraguay, Australia and a European play-off winner in Group D.

"Our first game is the final of the World Cup. And the second needs to be the final of the World Cup. That is the mentality, the mindset that we want to build," said USA coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The top two teams in each group advance to the last 32, joined by the eight best third-placed teams.

"It will be the greatest World Cup ever," Infantino claimed. “This is like 104 Super Bowls in one month -- this is the magnitude of what we are organizing.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)