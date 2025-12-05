Barcelona president Joan Laporta has detailed plans for a prestigious tribute to Lionel Messi, including a statue, which will take place once the new Camp Nou is at full capacity.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has laid out ambitious plans to honour Lionel Messi with what he describes as the most prestigious tribute in the club's history, though he remains evasive about the possibility of the Argentine legend making a playing comeback at the Camp Nou.

Mending Fences

Speaking at the Foros de Vanguardia event, Laporta addressed lingering questions about his relationship with Messi following the polarizing circumstances of the star's 2021 departure. The president dismissed suggestions of a fractured bond between the two, emphasizing the power of dialogue.

"People can understand each other by talking. I don't see any problem," Laporta stated, signaling a desire to move past the narrative of conflict that had dominated discussions surrounding Messi's exit from the Catalan club.

The Tribute Blueprint

Laporta revealed detailed plans for commemorating Messi's unparalleled legacy at Barcelona. The tribute will include a statue positioned alongside other legendary figures who have shaped the club's identity-Kubala, Cruyff, and Ronaldinho-immortalizing Messi among football's greatest.

The Barcelona chief emphasized Messi's singular importance to the club's history. "Leo has defined an era and is the best player in history and in Barça's history," he declared, underscoring the Argentine's unmatched influence on the organization.

Waiting for the Perfect Stage

Rather than rush the tribute, Laporta has set a condition for its execution: the newly-renovated Spotify Camp Nou must be fully operational with a complete capacity of over 100,000 spectators. The president envisions a moment of collective celebration befitting Messi's achievements.

"A tribute with a full Camp Nou, with 105,000 Barça fans thanking Messi for everything he's done for the club, could be a beautiful thing," Laporta explained, stressing that the occasion demands a packed stadium to properly honor the legend.

No Speculation on Playing Return

When pressed about the possibility of Messi donning a Barcelona shirt one final time in the new stadium, Laporta deflected with characteristic caution. He refused to entertain such narratives, dismissing them as unrealistic and unnecessary fodder for controversy.

"I'm not going to fuel controversies or speculation about things that aren't realistic. Everyone is entitled to their opinions. Leo will always be in the collective memory of Barcelona fans. Leo has a contract with a football club," the president remarked, drawing a clear line between Messi's legendary status as a former player and his present commitments elsewhere.