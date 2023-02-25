Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Messi's future at PSG: Champions League result against Bayern Munich the deciding factor?

    Lionel Messi's contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) expires in June, and fans are still determining if Argentina's World Cup 2022-winning captain will stay at Parc des Princes or move on to another club.

    First Published Feb 25, 2023, 1:11 PM IST

    Legendary forward Lionel Messi's future with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) continues to hog the limelight, with the Argentine's contract set to expire in June. With Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami confirming their interest in signing the 35-year-old superstar and Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez opening the door for the club legend, it remains to be seen if the icon signs a new contract to stay at Parc des Princes or moves on.

    With Messi fans keenly tracking the latest on the legend's contract extension talks with the French giants, reports have now suggested that things will remain as it is until the Champions League round of 16 second-leg clash against Bayern Munich, set to be played on March 9 (1:30 AM IST). 

    Also read: MLS: Is Inter Miami keen on signing Messi, Busquets? Coach Neville gives 'game-changing' response

    According to the French media outlet Le Parisien, PSG's elimination from the Champions League due to a defeat at Allianz Arena could push Messi to turn the page. Also, negotiations with the French giants are stretching because of the salary. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner wants to maintain his net pay by 38 million euros annually.

    While it remains to be seen if the Champions League result will impact Messi's decision to stay or leave PSG, former star Eric Rabésandratana believes it's time for the Ligue 1 giants to say goodbye to the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner.

    "He (Messi ) is starting to be at an advanced age," Rabésandratana told Le Parisien. "He really poses a problem with the design of the game at PSG. When you have a Lionel Messi, you have to play everything for him in fact.

    "However, at PSG, we are not going to play everything for him but everything for Kylian Mbappe. Nor does it register in the spirit. We need guys who surpass themselves, warriors. Look at a Danilo. For me, he is a real PSG player," the former PSG player noted.

    It will be interesting to see what Messi decides to do with his future and whether the PSG star continues his life in the French capital, signs for Inter Miami, or returns to Barcelona for one last dance.

    Also read: 'One last dance': Barcelona fans hope for Messi's return after Xavi leaves door 'open' for PSG star

