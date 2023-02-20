Real or PR stunt? Mbappe-Neymar's bromance after Brazilian star's ankle injury leaves PSG fans guessing

Paris Saint-Germain’s 4-3 comeback win over Lille OSC on Sunday came at a cost as Neymar exited the contest after suffering an ankle injury in the second half, and Kylian Mbappe sent a message to the Brazilian superstar.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar continue to hit the headlines for sharing a strained relationship but have repeatedly proved fans wrong with their celebratory moments on the field. And on Sunday night, the duo took to Instagram to prove that they love and respect each other, but the question is - do supporters of the French club believe the exchange of kinds words is real or fake?

PSG's 4-3 comeback win over Lille OSC on Sunday at Parc des Princes came at a cost as Neymar left the Ligue 1 context after suffering an ankle injury in the second half. The sight of the Brazilian superstar stretched out of the Parisian club's home ground has sparked concerns among fans.

Also read: EPL: 'We are in February, don't look far ahead' - ETH dismisses title-race hopes after United thumps Leicester

Following PSG's thrilling comeback from a 3-2 deficit with sensational goals from Mbappe and legendary Argentine Lionel Messi in stoppage time, the attention turned to Neymar's injury status. And the 24-year-old Frenchman provided support to his teammate on Instagram.

"Stay strong @neymarjr. All the team waiting for you very soon. Let's go bro," wrote the French sensation in his Instagram story, along with a photograph of the two stars exchanging a high-five during Sunday's game. The Brazilian star responded by sharing the World Cup 2022 Golden Boot winner's post with a message: "Thank U."

This latest Instagram exchange between Mbappe and Neymar, who reportedly have a strained relationship, has left PSG fans guessing if the two stars' bromance is real or just a mere eyewash. However, it is interesting to note that Neymar and Mbappe's connection at the Parisian club has been a lethal one, as the Brazilian icon has delivered 17 assists to the French star in Ligue 1.

"I usually don't pay attention to normal ig posts unless they mean something. This was genuinely a kind thing to do," said one PSG fan on Twitter, while another added, "That group therapy at PSG goes hard! Glad they're cool & close again!"

A third PSG fan noted, "Ohk this performance can stop now, I get it," while a fourth added, "Neymar hates Mbappe's fake self so much."

Also read: Manchester United takeover: Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Al Thani of Qatar confirms bid, drives fans crazy

PSG acquired the two players in 2017, and it was anticipated that they would aid the French powerhouse in winning the UEFA Champions League. But they have yet to achieve that peak. They came close in 2020, making it to the championship game, but lost to Bayern Munich.

Strangely enough, Bayern Munich is blocking their way once more as the Bundesliga leads 1-0. Neymar might also be sidelined for the return leg on March 8 at the Allianz Arena, forcing Mbappe and Lionel Messi to lead the assault.

Here's a look at some of the other reactions to Mbappe and Neymar's exchange of words on Instagram after the Brazilian's ankle injury: