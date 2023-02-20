EPL: 'We are in February, don't look far ahead' - ETH dismisses title-race hopes after United thumps Leicester

EPL 2022-23: Manchester United drubbed Leicester City 3-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday and is now five points behind league-leader Arsenal. However, Erik ten Hag has urged all to look only a little far ahead, with 14 fixtures remaining.

English giants Manchester United continued its good rise under head coach Erik ten Hag as it devastated 14th-placed Leicester City 3-0 at Old Trafford in Manchester during their 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL) meeting on Sunday. With this triumph, the former has maintained its third spot, three points behind second-placed crosstown rival Manchester City and five after league-leader Arsenal.

Consequently, talks have already begun that if United can faintly consider itself in the title race. However, the club boss is not in favour of thinking too far ahead currently and is determined to take a game at a time, besides reminding all that there are still 14 matches remaining in the league, which is still a long task ahead.

"We don't think about that. We think about tomorrow; we must be a better version of ourselves, which is what we must work for. We are in February, don't look far ahead," ten Hag told BBC post United's Sunday conquest. Meanwhile, he was pleased with his boys' second-half performance after they gave jitters defensively in the opening stages of the first half.

"Leicester is a great team. They played well and made it tough for us. It was also by us, we didn't follow the rules and the principles of the game from our way of play, and then we got punished. We were lucky and didn't concede a goal because of David de Gea. Great saves! We were not disciplined, and it is not right," defined ten Hag.

"We came in at half-time and said it. We were 1-0 up. We also knew how to beat them because there was a lot of space in the midfield and behind their defending line. It was a good [opening] goal, a great pass from Bruno, a great goal from Rashy [Rashford], and then, we are 1-0 up. The second half was all us, and Bruno Fernandes played a magnificent game," the Dutchman continued.

"The team is putting Rashford in the right positions, especially Bruno. He creates how many passes, gives behind, and crosses in. Not only Bruno, but I think he is doing a great job. We need all players in form, but we have to follow the principles of our way of play, and if we do that, we can play very well, and we have seen that in the second half," concluded ten Hag.