Ligue 1: PSG edges closer to title with victory over Ajaccio; fans hail Kylian Mbappe; Lionel Messi booed

Ligue 1: PSG has edged closer to successfully retaining its crown with a dominant 5-0 triumph over Ajaccio at home on Saturday. Meanwhile, fans praised Kylian Mbappe, who outshined Lionel Messi in this fixture.

Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is getting close to successfully defending its crown. On Saturday, it hosted a relegation-threatened Ajaccio and pummelled it 5-0 to go six places ahead of the second-placed Lens, while the former is now just a couple of conquests away from its 11th league title win.

As for the tie, the Parisians’ goal-scoring spree began with Fabián Ruiz (22nd), followed by Achraf Hakimi (33rd), Kylian Mbappé (47th and 54th) before the winner from Mohamed Youssouf (73rd, OG). Although Hakimi was red-carded in the 77th, it barely made a difference. Meanwhile, fans hailed Mbappe for outshining Argentine superstar Lionel Messi in the encounter.

While one fan wrote on Twitter, “Mbappé saw y’all criticise his first goal and said hold my beer”, another noted, “Mbappe is better than Haaland”. Another user was astonished at Messi’s non-involvement in the goals during the meeting, as he composed, “5 goals Messi has no contribution, wow”. In contrast, one supporter intriguingly pointed out and authored, “50 goals for Mbappé this season, but absolutely nobody wants to talk about it.”

In the meantime, Messi was booed by the PSG fans, as a buff acknowledged, “Whistles towards Leo Messi by a section of PSG fans every time he touches the ball.” Another user noted, “This is the weirdest atmosphere I’ve ever been in. Half the stadium boo Messi, the other half cheer his name.”

Notably, it was the Argentinian’s first match following his suspension by the club for going on an unauthorised family vacation in Saudi Arabia last week. While reports have suggested that he will not extend his stay in the French capital for next season, he has been linked to a return to Barcelona or a move to Saudi’s Al-Hilal or Major League Soccer’s (MLS) Inter Miami.