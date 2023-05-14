Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ligue 1: PSG edges closer to title with victory over Ajaccio; fans hail Kylian Mbappe; Lionel Messi booed

    Ligue 1: PSG has edged closer to successfully retaining its crown with a dominant 5-0 triumph over Ajaccio at home on Saturday. Meanwhile, fans praised Kylian Mbappe, who outshined Lionel Messi in this fixture.

    football Ligue 1: PSG Paris Saint-Germain edges closer to title with victory over Ajaccio; fans hail Kylian Mbappe; Lionel Messi booed-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 14, 2023, 12:52 PM IST

    Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is getting close to successfully defending its crown. On Saturday, it hosted a relegation-threatened Ajaccio and pummelled it 5-0 to go six places ahead of the second-placed Lens, while the former is now just a couple of conquests away from its 11th league title win.

    As for the tie, the Parisians’ goal-scoring spree began with Fabián Ruiz (22nd), followed by Achraf Hakimi (33rd), Kylian Mbappé (47th and 54th) before the winner from Mohamed Youssouf (73rd, OG). Although Hakimi was red-carded in the 77th, it barely made a difference. Meanwhile, fans hailed Mbappe for outshining Argentine superstar Lionel Messi in the encounter.

    ALSO READ: CHELSEA SET TO APPOINT MAURICIO POCHETTINO AS NEXT CLUB BOSS - REPORTS

    While one fan wrote on Twitter, “Mbappé saw y’all criticise his first goal and said hold my beer”, another noted, “Mbappe is better than Haaland”. Another user was astonished at Messi’s non-involvement in the goals during the meeting, as he composed, “5 goals Messi has no contribution, wow”. In contrast, one supporter intriguingly pointed out and authored, “50 goals for Mbappé this season, but absolutely nobody wants to talk about it.”

    In the meantime, Messi was booed by the PSG fans, as a buff acknowledged, “Whistles towards Leo Messi by a section of PSG fans every time he touches the ball.” Another user noted, “This is the weirdest atmosphere I’ve ever been in. Half the stadium boo Messi, the other half cheer his name.”

    ALSO READ: Lionel Messi transfer - Can Barcelona match Al-Hilal's EURO 400 million offer?

    Notably, it was the Argentinian’s first match following his suspension by the club for going on an unauthorised family vacation in Saudi Arabia last week. While reports have suggested that he will not extend his stay in the French capital for next season, he has been linked to a return to Barcelona or a move to Saudi’s Al-Hilal or Major League Soccer’s (MLS) Inter Miami.

    Last Updated May 14, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023, Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings: PBKS Prabhsimran Singh century knocks DC out of playoffs race; social media enthraled-ayh

    IPL 2023: PBKS's Prabhsimran Singh's century knocks DC out of playoffs race; social media enthraled

    IPL 2023, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants: Crowd trouble overshadows Prerak Mankad knock as LSG trumps SRH by 7 wickets-ayh

    IPL 2023: Crowd trouble overshadows Prerak Mankad's knock as LSG trumps SRH by 7 wickets

    IPL 2023, CSK vs KKR preview: Chennai super kings versus Kolkata knight riders, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023, CSK vs KKR: Chennai eyes two points to improve playoff chances; Kolkata in must-win situation

    IPL 2023, RR vs RCB preview: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Faf Du Plessis, Rajasthan royals-Royal Challengers Bangalore, location, venue, date, time, where to watch-ayh

    IPL 2023, RR vs RCB: Showdown between Jaiswal and Du Plessis as Rajasthan takes on Bangalore

    IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals RR Yuzvendra Chahal continues his dose of amusement with Jos Buttler, wife Dhanashree Verma (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: RR's Chahal continues his dose of amusement with Buttler, wife Dhanashree (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Modi wave is over': Sanjay Raut says Sharad Pawar to chair MVA meet today AJR

    'Modi wave is over': Sanjay Raut says Sharad Pawar to chair MVA meet today

    From Alia Bhatt to Gauhar Khan: Actresses on embracing motherhood msw

    From Alia Bhatt to Gauhar Khan: Actresses on embracing motherhood

    football Chelsea set to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as next club boss - Reports-ayh

    Chelsea set to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as next club boss - Reports

    Going to meet my spiritual guru': Karnataka Congress' CM aspirant DK Shivakumar ahead of CLP meet AJR

    'Going to meet my spiritual guru': Karnataka Congress' CM aspirant DK Shivakumar ahead of CLP meet

    Mouni Roy SEXY photos: Actress flaunts ample cleavage in bikini top during her Italian vacay RBA

    Mouni Roy SEXY photos: Actress flaunts ample cleavage in bikini top during her Italian vacay

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon