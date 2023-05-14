Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chelsea set to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as next club boss - Reports

    First Published May 14, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

    Chelsea has reportedly ended its hunt for a new manager, as former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino will be taking charge from next season, with Frank Lampard continuing for the remainder of the ongoing season.

    article_image1

    Image credit: Getty

    English giant Chelsea has been looking for a new club boss following a turbulent season that has seen Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter sacked. While club legend Frank Lampard was appointed as the caretaker manager until the end of the season, he is set to continue in the same. In the meantime, the club has ended its search for a new head coach.

    According to trusted reports, The Blues have appointed Mauricio Pochettino as the new club boss, who will take charge in the upcoming season. However, he would immediately begin working with the club regarding transfer strategies. Also, he would be bringing in his team of assistant coaches to work alongside him at Stamford Bridge.

    ALSO READ: Lionel Messi transfer - Can Barcelona match Al-Hilal's EURO 400 million offer?

    article_image2

    Image credit: Getty

    It would be the Argentinian's third managerial stint in England, having guided Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur before. His last stint was with French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), which was successful with domestic success. It would be his fifth club as a boss, having started his career with Espanyol.

