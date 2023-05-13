Lionel Messi transfer: Can Barcelona match Al-Hilal's EURO 400 million offer?

Lionel Messi is in the transfer news and is unlikely to continue with PSG. While he has been linked to a Barcelona return, doubts exist over the Spanish club's finances, which might need help to match Al-Hilal's offer.

Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi is reportedly on his way out of French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), as he has supposedly decided against extending his contract. While a return to his boyhood club, Spanish giant Barcelona, could be on the cards, he has also been targeted by Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal, which is lining up an expensive offer for him.

While Spanish media outlet Marca suggests that the Blue Waves could be lining up a mega €400 million annual offer for the Argentine, it is something that the Catalans would heavily struggle to match, making it an easy choice for Messi. The Blaugrana has to reduce its wage bill significantly to be eligible to sign any players next season, let alone the Argentinian.

