Lionel Messi transfer: Can Barcelona match Al-Hilal's EURO 400 million offer?
Lionel Messi is in the transfer news and is unlikely to continue with PSG. While he has been linked to a Barcelona return, doubts exist over the Spanish club's finances, which might need help to match Al-Hilal's offer.
Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi is reportedly on his way out of French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), as he has supposedly decided against extending his contract. While a return to his boyhood club, Spanish giant Barcelona, could be on the cards, he has also been targeted by Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal, which is lining up an expensive offer for him.
While Spanish media outlet Marca suggests that the Blue Waves could be lining up a mega €400 million annual offer for the Argentine, it is something that the Catalans would heavily struggle to match, making it an easy choice for Messi. The Blaugrana has to reduce its wage bill significantly to be eligible to sign any players next season, let alone the Argentinian.
"Lionel Messi is expected to depart Paris Saint-Germain this summer when his contract runs out, but he has not decided on his future. There are currently two main suitors to sign the Argentina captain. Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal and his former home Barcelona will compete to secure his signature after the end of the season," read Marca's report.
"In Saudi Arabia, they believe Messi will sign for Al Hilal. The club is rumoured to offer him a deal to earn 400m euros annually. This offer will be better than Barcelona's or any other potential offer from a European club," added Marca. However, if the Argentine fails to secure a move to either, Inter Miami of the Major League Soccer (MLS) remains the only next available, viable choice.