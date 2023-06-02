Lionel Messi will decide his future next week, reveals Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez - WATCH

A day after Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Chritophe Galtier confirmed that weekend's clash against Clermont Foot would be legendary forward Lionel Messi's last game at the Parc des Princes, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez provided a key update on the Argentine's future decision. The Catalan club are desperate to bring their hero back for 'one last dance' and are in the race to sign the 36-year-old along with Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal and MLS side Inter Miami. Reports have also stated that several Premier League clubs are also keen to bring the icon to England.

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Xavi reiterated that Messi would be welcomed back at Barcelona, if he chose to sign with the La Liga champions this summer, and added that a decision will be taken next week.

“No, I see it the same as I always have. I have already said many times, he has the doors open to him here, I am the coach and I know that he will help us if he decides to come, but in the end I think we have to leave him a little alone," said Xavi Hernandez.

“He (Messi) is finishing the season there, he has a lot of respect for Paris Saint-Germain, he wants to finish in the best way, his contract ends and then he has earned all the right in the world to say where to go, where to end his career. I think that he has football to continue at a high level and that if he comes to Barca, which most or all of the Catalans want, especially the coach, the doors are open, I am convinced that it will go well," the Spaniard added.

Xavi reiterated that Messi had a place in his team when asked how he would fit with the current Barcelona side, which has built its success on a strong defence and lots of running.

“Let’s see, regarding the football issue, it depends on him, for me there are no doubts. If Leo decides to come, the doors are open in terms of things on the pitch. I know he will help us. I am the person in charge of the staff, he has all the confidence and all the enthusiasm of the staff about him joining. There is no doubt. I have zero doubts that it will help us a lot at the football level. From there, the contractual issue is no longer my concern," the Barcelona boss added.

Xavi also voiced his faith in their ability to close a deal for Messi. He was informed that, contrary to rumours that they have yet to make an official offer for Messi because of their wage cap problem, Barcelona sources claimed that a bid for Messi was essentially under control.

“According to what they tell me, yes, but above all, at the end if it is the coach who has to give the OK for him to come, he has 100% has the OK.”

The Catalan coach, who acknowledged that he often communicates with Messi, was also able to provide a prospective arrival date for Messi.

“Next week he will make a decision and you have to leave him alone. In the end, if we talk about Leo every day, every day, I don’t think it helps either. Ultimately, he will decide next week and right now there are 200 hypotheses. In the end, he will decide his future and here the doors are open, there is no more debate.”

The outcome of Barcelona's summer will depend on whether Messi shows up. If that happens, not only will it impact the chemistry among the team and in the locker room, but it will also change their game plans. Although Xavi has praised Messi's adaptability, he will need to develop a lineup that plays to the Argentine's advantages while minimising his disadvantages.

