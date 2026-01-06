Chelsea has confirmed the appointment of the little-known Liam Rosenior as their new head coach on a six-and-a-half-year deal, replacing Enzo Maresca, as the club signals a long-term rebuild focused on youth development and tactical identity.

Chelsea confirmed on Tuesday the little-known Liam Rosenior will be their new head coach on a six-and-a-half-year deal, replacing Enzo Maresca.

The 41-year-old Englishman told a press conference earlier in the day at Ligue 1 club Strasbourg he had "verbally agreed" on the move to Stamford Bridge.

‘Extremely Humbled and Honoured’

The Premier League club announced Rosenior had signed a deal until 2032.

"I am extremely humbled and honoured to be appointed head coach of Chelsea Football Club," he said in a statement on Chelsea's website.

"This is a club with a unique spirit and a proud history of winning trophies.

"My job is to protect that identity and create a team that reflects these values in every game we play as we continue winning trophies."

Rosenior has just three years' experience as a manager, with Hull City and French club Strasbourg, and has never coached in the Premier League.

Frontrunner to Take Over Managerial Duties at Chelsea

But he had been widely touted as the frontrunner to succeed Maresca since the Italian left Chelsea last week.

Strasbourg are part of the Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital-owned BlueCo multi-club ownership group that also controls Chelsea.

Rosenior is Chelsea's fourth permanent managerial appointment since BlueCo took control of the club previously owned by Roman Abramovich in 2022.

He said he had wanted to announce the news himself in Strasbourg because of his deep feelings for the French club.

"Everything is agreed and it will probably go through in the next few hours," Rosenior told reporters.

"I'm here because I care about this club and I felt it was right to answer your questions physically here today before I move on."

Rosenior, whose father Leroy was also a player and then a manager, has never faced the kind of media glare that will await him in west London.

Rosenior Hails Chelsea as ‘World Class Club’

"I'm so excited about the future. I cannot lie. My whole life I've worked to be a coach," he said.

"To be presented with this opportunity to manage a world-class football club is something I've always dreamed of.

"With that is a mixed emotion of sadness of what I'm leaving behind."

Rosenior played in the Premier League and the second-tier Championship in England. His clubs included Fulham, Reading and Hull.

He had a variety of coaching roles at Derby, which included 12 matches as caretaker manager at the start of the 2022/23 season.

Liam Rosenior Coaching Experience

Later that year Rosenior took over as manager of Championship team Hull.

He was sacked after 18 months and in July 2024 was appointed by Strasbourg, whom he guided to seventh place in Ligue 1 last season.

Maresca left Chelsea abruptly on New Year's Day following a deterioration in his relationship with club bosses, just months after winning the UEFA Conference League and Club World Cup.

Under-21s coach Calum McFarlane took charge for Sunday's 1-1 draw at Manchester City and will likely continue for the Premier League match at Fulham on Wednesday.

Reports said that Rosenior's first game in the dugout would be Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie at Championship side Charlton.

Chelsea are fifth in the Premier League, 17 points behind Arsenal, with just one win in their past eight league games.