    'Need to keep going': Xavi reminds Barcelona about Champions League goal

    Barca’s 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano at the Camp Nou on Sunday marked the first time the club had lost three straight home games and all but sealed the league for rivals Real Madrid.

    Barcelona, First Published Apr 25, 2022, 1:11 PM IST

    It was a third home defeat for Barcelona, and the loss has perhaps unintentionally cleared the way for Real Madrid to clinch the La Liga title this season. 

    Xavi Hernandez's side lost 1-0 to Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou on Sunday, marking the first time the Catalan club had lost three straight home games in all competitions in the same season. 

    This shock defeat has left leaders Real Madrid just a point away from winning its second league title in three seasons. Barcelona is second in the table on 63 points, level with Sevilla.

    Fans at the Camp Nou stadium booed the team after the final whistle. However, Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has insisted that supporters of the club have to motivate its players to ensure that the team plays in next year's Champions League. The Catalan club was eliminated from the Europa League earlier this month.

    "We were all fired up with the great run in the league and the Europa League. I understand it's not as motivating for the fans and players to fight for second place. But we have to be in the Champions League. We want to hear the Champions League music next season," Xavi told reporters.

    "There is a lot at stake. In Barcelona's history, it's about coming first, but we have to understand and motivate ourselves to finish second," the Spaniard added.

    The loss left Barcelona tied on points with third-place Sevilla and only two points ahead of Atlético Madrid in the final Champions League spot. Securing second place is also important as it guarantees a place in the lucrative Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

    Barcelona won at Real Sociedad on Thursday but was coming off defeats against Cádiz in the league and Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League. It hadn't lost two in a row at home since 2003 and had lost three straight only once, between the 1997-98 and 1998-99 seasons.

    Barca next hosts Mallorca on Sunday, while the Los Blancos will have its first chance of lifting the trophy on Saturday when it hosts Espanyol.

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2022, 1:11 PM IST
