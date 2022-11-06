Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'I was born here, and I will die here' - Pique after emotional final Barcelona game

    Gerard Pique is now officially retired. On Saturday, he played his final game for Barcelona. As he bid an emotional farewell to his football career, he asserted that he was born in the city and would die here.

    football la liga I was born here, and I will die here - Gerard Pique after emotional final Barcelona game-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Nov 6, 2022, 11:23 AM IST

    Spanish defender Gerard Pique has happily retired from football. On Saturday, he played his final game for Barcelona against Almeria at Camp Nou, which the hosts won 2-0, thanks to goals from Ousmane Dembélé (48) and Frenkie de Jong (62). Pique was substituted in the 85th minute by Andreas Christensen, as the former bid a teary and emotional farewell to the sport and his fans while walking back, whereas following the victory, he was lifted and thrown into the air by his teammates. After the triumph, he expressed his love and affection for the club and city, vowing to die in the same place.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona)

    Pique said to the fans at the venue, "To want is to let go. There is so much love and passion between Barca and me. It was time to leave—[But] I am convinced I'll be here again. I already left and came back. It is not a farewell. I have been a member since I was born here and will die here."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona)

    ALSO READ: Lionel Messi and Barcelona camps meet in Catalan capital; will PSG star return to Camp Nou?

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona)

    While his teammate Sergio Busquests said, "He leaves an incredible legacy. Playing for Barcelona means more to him than it does to anyone, and we will miss him." Also, Barca head coach Xavi added, "He had a great game. We wanted to send him off in the best possible way. The bigger the game for him, the better he performed. I have already told him that he is a Barca legend, and we are very thankful."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona)

    "Everything is beautiful today: the game and the phenomenal performance. The tribute to Pique, we have to reconsider many times when we whistle at footballers. That doesn't add up. What adds up is this, 15 days ago, there was whistling [at Pique]. He deserves this farewell. We have to realise that whistling doesn't help," concluded Xavi, reports FotMob.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona)

    Last Updated Nov 6, 2022, 11:23 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Indian Super League 2022-23: 5th straight defeat for NorthEast United as Kerala Blasters get back on winning track-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: 5th straight defeat for NorthEast United as Kerala Blasters get back on winning track

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, SA vs NED, South Africa vs Netherlands: Dutch knock Proteas out of semis contention; Indians rejoice-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Dutch knock Proteas out of semis contention; Indians rejoice

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Danushka Gunathilaka arrested on rape charges in Sydney; Sri Lanka team leaves without him-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Gunathilaka arrested on rape charges in Sydney; SL team leaves without him

    football isl 2022-23 fresh off kolkata derby win atk mohun bagan aim to end mumbai city fc unbeaten streak snt

    ISL 2022-23: Fresh off Kolkata derby win, ATK Mohun Bagan aim to end Mumbai City FC’s unbeaten streak

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe preview: Rohit Sharma and co desperate for triumph to seal semis berth-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: Rohit Sharma and co desperate for triumph to seal semis berth

    Recent Stories

    Will Shah Rukh Khan have family reality show like 'The Kardashian'? Here's what he said RBA

    Will Shah Rukh Khan have family reality show like 'The Kardashian'? Here's what he said

    'F**k off' is offensive, sexually coloured phase and not used in Indian society: Delhi court in abuse case AJR

    'F**k off' is offensive, sexually coloured phase and not used in Indian society: Delhi court in abuse case

    Kutch to Pipili- 5 places in India you can visit to experience village life sur

    Kutch to Pipili- 5 places in India you can visit to experience village life

    Shah Rukh Khan talks about Thalapathy Vijay, Salman Khan and more in AskSRK session RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan talks about Thalapathy Vijay, Salman Khan and more in AskSRK session

    football Indian Super League 2022-23: 5th straight defeat for NorthEast United as Kerala Blasters get back on winning track-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: 5th straight defeat for NorthEast United as Kerala Blasters get back on winning track

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon
    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon
    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon