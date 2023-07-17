Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kylian Mbappe makes a comeback in PSG Training, informs Luis Enrique about his intention to stay

    Paris Saint-Germain's star forward, Kylian Mbappe, has rejoined the team's training sessions, delivering his decision to manager Luis Enrique that he intends to continue his tenure at the club.

    Kylian Mbappe, the talented forward of Paris Saint-Germain, resumed training on Monday, signaling the beginning of crucial discussions about his future. PSG CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi had set a deadline of 10 days for Mbappe to make a decision: either renew his contract with the club or depart this summer for a transfer fee. However, Mbappe has not chosen either option and has reportedly communicated to manager Luis Enrique that he intends to stay at PSG for the upcoming season.

    While Mbappe's desire to remain at the club is clear, PSG is determined not to let him leave on a free transfer. As a result, a meeting has been scheduled with Mbappe's mother and agent, Fayza Lamari, in the coming days to discuss the situation. However, if Mbappe's preference remains a move to Real Madrid, PSG's ability to prevent the transfer is limited. Mbappe has the option to join Los Blancos for free next summer, whereas a transfer this summer would require both clubs to incur financial losses.

    Although there is a slight risk that either party may reconsider a deal in the following season, the likelihood of such a scenario seems low. Mbappe holds the leverage in this situation, while PSG finds itself in a relatively weak position to achieve their desired outcomes.

    Also Read: Lionel Messi unveiled as Inter Miami player, receives enthusiastic welcome in the USA

