Lionel Messi unveiled as Inter Miami player, receives enthusiastic welcome in the USA

Lionel Messi, known as "America's No. 10," was greeted with immense excitement by his new Inter Miami fans during a damp yet celebratory unveiling event. Despite a thunderstorm that caused a significant delay, Miami's 20,000-capacity stadium was nearly packed as supporters eagerly awaited the arrival of the Argentine World Cup winner.

Organizers had to postpone "The Unveil" due to a heavy tropical downpour, prompting fans to seek shelter in their cars or find cover. Eventually, the event commenced around two hours later than originally scheduled, with drenched but delighted fans chanting Messi's name as the venue's lights dimmed.

The club's co-owner David Beckham opened the ceremony saying Messi's arrival was a "dream come true".

"Leo, we are so proud that you have chosen our club for the next stage in your career," said the former Manchester United player whose move to MLS's Los Angeles Galaxy in 2007 was the league's previous biggest arrival.

"Welcome to our family Leo," Beckham added in Spanish, to roars from the crowd.

Miami's majority owner Jorge Mas then addressed the crowd up with his own bilingual speech.

"Tonight is a gift and celebration to the city that opened its arms to my family," said the Cuban-American businessman.

"Tonight we are doing this in the rain. "This is holy water!" he added.

"This is our moment! Our moment to change the football landscape in this country," he added, before introducing Messi as "Your new number 10, America's number 10".

After causing a viral sensation by being photographed shopping with his family in a local supermarket upon his arrival in Miami on Tuesday, Messi expressed gratitude towards the supporters.

"Thank you very much to all the people for supporting me and giving me this love. I am very happy to be here in Miami," he said.

"I really want to start training, to compete, I have the same desire that I always had to compete, to want to win, to help the club continue to grow.

"I am very happy to have chosen to come to play in this city with my family, to choose this project and I have no doubt that we are going to enjoy it a lot, we are going to have a good time and very good things are going to happen," he said.

In an announcement made on Saturday, Inter Miami, currently ranked at the bottom of Major League Soccer, confirmed the signing of the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, securing his presence with the club until 2025. Following the expiration of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain last month, the former Barcelona legend made the decision to join the Miami team.

Inter Miami also presented another former Barcelona teammate, Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets, to the enthusiastic crowd after finalising his move. Don Garber, the commissioner of Major League Soccer, commended Mas, the owner of Inter Miami, for his relentless pursuit of Messi, applauding the club's determination despite being in only its fourth season.

