    Kylian Mbappe eyes move to Real Madrid as transfer speculation intensifies

    Kylian Mbappe is keen to join Real Madrid this summer, capitalising on Karim Benzema's exit.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 13, 2023, 6:14 PM IST

    Reportedly, the 24-year-old Kylian Mbappé has expressed his desire to join Real Madrid during the upcoming summer transfer window. The French forward sees the opportunity created by Karim Benzema's departure from Spain as a chance to join the La Liga giants.

    Mbappe has taken the initiative by sending a letter to PSG, stating his intention to switch clubs either this summer or in 2024 without a transfer fee. Reflecting on his options in spring 2023, Mbappe and his team questioned the prospect of joining a Real Madrid team solely focused on celebrating Benzema, emphasising his preference for control and the power that comes with being an exceptional footballer.

    Despite this, he has shown willingness to share the spotlight, evident in his failed attempt to bring in a pure number 9 to PSG, including personal engagement with Robert Lewandowski, who eventually signed with Barcelona. Privately, Mbappé has always maintained that he wouldn't spend his entire career in Paris and sees the opportunity to make a heroic arrival at Real Madrid.

    Also Read: UCL 2023: Manchester City fans celebrate historic treble with exuberant homecoming parade

    Today, Mbappe denied engaging in discussions with PSG for a contract extension beyond 2024. Chelsea is also expected to show their interest in the French super star as well. 

    However, Real Madrid has emerged as the frontrunner to secure his services, having missed out on signing him in the previous summer transfer window. The club's President, Florentino Perez, has reportedly been in contact with Mbappé since Benzema's departure.

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2023, 6:29 PM IST
