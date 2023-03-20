Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kim Kardashian curse is real! Jokes galore after first Arsenal, then PSG lose games socialite attended

    First Published Mar 20, 2023, 3:36 PM IST

    After supporting Arsenal in London just a few days prior, Kim Kardashian's odd football tour continued on Sunday when she made an unexpected cameo at Parc des Princes. The 42-year-old millionaire TV personality supported Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) during their match against Rennes at their home stadium in the nation's capital. She did, however, seem to be a terrible omen for Lionel Messi and company as they unexpectedly lost their Ligue 1 game 2-0.

    After a quick trip through London, where she made an equally surprising appearance at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night, Kardashian, a hitherto undiscovered football lover, was in Paris.

    Kim Kardashian was accompanied by her son Saint, an ardent Gunners fan, while the team played Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League last-16. However, the night in north London was unpleasant, with the Premier League leaders losing on penalties after a 1-1 draw in front of the American socialite.

    Throughout the game at Emirates Stadium, the doting mother wrapped both arms around Saint while watching the match, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West. Kim and Saint watched as Arsenal lost the match on penalties 3-5, following a 1-1 draw in the second leg and a 2-2 draw in the first. 

    Also read: Barcelona's El Clasico hero Roberto wants Messi back at Camp Nou; says 'we're already waiting for him'

    On Sunday, Kim Kardashian travelled from London to Paris and visited Parc des Princes to see PSG's clash against Rennes. With Christophe Galtier's many talents, PSG will always be a great draw for any celebrity guests. PSG is accustomed to having superstar performers on the pitch at Parc des Princes. Nonetheless, Messi and company suffered a disheartening 2-0 loss against Rennes despite having a Kardashian in the crowd.

    Following PSG's loss, Twitter exploded with several football fans calling out 'Kim Kardashian's curse' as the American socialite attended two games that saw the favourite team end the match on the losing side. Memes and jokes carpet-bombed the SKIMS founder, with some users inviting her to attend games of rival clubs. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2023, 4:22 PM IST
