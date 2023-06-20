Keep blue balloons ready! Nkunku 'proud' to join Chelsea; fans elated with Bundesliga top scorer's arrival

Chelsea have completed a move for RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku, who has signed a six-year deal at Stamford Bridge. Following the official announcement, fans took to Twitter to express their joy over the massive signing.

In what has sparked massive excitement among Chelsea fans, the west London club on Tuesday completed a move for RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku, who has signed a six-year deal at Stamford Bridge. The Frenchman ended the 2022/23 season as the Bundesliga’s top scorer despite injuries limiting him to just 25 appearances.

Nkunku became Leipzig's go-to player over the past two seasons, scoring in back-to-back cup finals while making 58 goals in 88 appearances across all leagues. Reports as early as November claimed Chelsea had struck a deal worth up to 70 million euros to bring the forward in this summer.

“I am incredibly happy to be joining Chelsea,” the 10-time France international told the club’s official website.

“A big effort was made to bring me to the club and I am looking forward to meeting my new coach and teammates and showing the Chelsea supporters what I can do on the pitch. Having played in Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, I now want to play in the Premier League, one of the strongest leagues in the world. I am very excited for this challenge and will be proud to wear the Chelsea shirt," Nkunku added.

Chelsea fans took to Twitter to express their joy over Nkunku's arrival. "Keep the blue balloons ready, he will be needing against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge," said one fan, while another added, "My Balloon boy is here!"

"Welcome to the biggest club in London," said a third Chelsea fan, while a fourth noted, "Please don't give him No.9 jersey."

Here's a look at some of the other Chelsea fan reactions welcoming Christopher Nkunku to Stamford Bridge: