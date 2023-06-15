Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Premier League 2023-24 schedule: Biggest fixtures to look out for next season; complete list with dates here

    The Premier League 2023-24 fixtures were announced on Thursday, and all eyes will be on the big teams like Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and more.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 15, 2023, 2:54 PM IST

    The Premier League fixtures for the 2023/24 campaign have officially landed, and it’s time to start marking your calendars. Here’s when all the biggest derbies and Big Six clashes are set to take place.

    Also read: Premier League 2023-24 fixtures OUT: Man City to face Burnley, Arsenal to take on Nottingham Forest in opener

    August 2023

    August 13, Sunday - Chelsea v Liverpool (Stamford Bridge, London)
    August 19, Saturday - Manchester City v Newcastle (Etihad Stadium, Manchester)
    August 19, Saturday - Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London)
    August 19, Saturday - West Ham v Chelsea (London Stadium)
    August 26, Saturday - Newcastle v Liverpool (St James' Park, Newcastle)

    September 2023

    September 2, Saturday - Arsenal v Manchester United (Emirates Stadium, London)
    September 2, Saturday - Brighton v Newcastle (Amex Stadium, Falmer)
    September 2, Saturday - Liverpool v Aston Villa (Anfield, Liverpool)
    September 16, Saturday - Manchester United vs Brighton (Old Trafford, Manchester)
    September 23, Saturday - Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur (Emirates Stadium, London)
    September 23, Saturday - Chelsea v Aston Villa (Stamford Bridge, London)
    September 30, Saturday - Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London)

    October 2023

    October 7, Saturday - Arsenal v Manchester City (Emirates Stadium, London)
    October 7, Saturday - Brighton v Liverpool (Amex Stadium, Falmer)
    October 21, Saturday - Chelsea v Arsenal (Stamford Bridge, London)
    October 21, Saturday - Manchester City v Brighton (Etihad Stadium, Manchester)
    October 28, Saturday - Manchester United vs Manchester City (Old Trafford, Manchester)

    November 2023

    November 4, Saturday - Newcastle v Arsenal (St James' Park, Newcastle)
    November 4, Saturday - Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London)
    November 11, Saturday - Chelsea v Manchester City (Stamford Bridge, London)
    November 25, Saturday - Manchester City v Liverpool (Etihad Stadium, Manchester)
    November 25, Saturday - Newcastle v Chelsea (St James' Park, Newcastle)
    November 25, Saturday - Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London)

    December 2023

    December 2, Saturday - Chelsea v Brighton (Stamford Bridge, London)
    December 2, Saturday - Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur (Etihad Stadium, Manchester)
    December 2, Saturday - Newcastle v Manchester United (St James' Park, Newcastle)
    December 6, Wednesday - Aston Villa v Manchester City (Villa Park, Birmingham)
    December 7, Thursday - Manchester United v Chelsea (Old Trafford, Manchester)
    December 9, Saturday - Aston Villa v Arsenal (Villa Park, Birmingham)
    December 9, Saturday - Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London)
    December 16, Saturday - Arsenal v Brighton (Emirates Stadium, London)
    December 16, Saturday - Liverpool v Manchester United (Anfield, Liverpool)
    December 23, Saturday - Liverpool v Arsenal (Anfield, Liverpool)
    December 26, Tuesday - Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London)
    December 26, Tuesday - Manchester United v Aston Villa (Old Trafford, Manchester)
    December 30, Saturday - Liverpool v Newcastle (Anfield, Liverpool)

    January 2024

    January 13, Saturday - Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur (Old Trafford, Manchester)
    January 13, Saturday - Newcastle v Manchester City (St James' Park, Newcastle)
    January 31, Wednesday - Aston Villa v Newcastle (Villa Park, Birmingham)

    February 2024

    February 1, Thursday - Liverpool v Chelsea (Anfield, Liverpool)
    February 3, Saturday - Arsenal v Liverpool (Emirates Stadium, London)
    February 10, Saturday - Aston Villa v Manchester United (Villa Park, Birmingham)
    February 10, Saturday - Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London)
    February 17, Saturday - Manchester City vs Chelsea (Etihad Stadium, Manchester)
    February 24, Saturday - Arsenal v Newcastle (Emirates Stadium, London)
    February 24, Saturday - Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur (Stamford Bridge, London)

    March 2024

    March 2, Saturday - Manchester City vs Manchester United (Etihad Stadium, Manchester)
    March 9, Saturday - Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London)
    March 9, Saturday - Chelsea v Newcastle (Stamford Bridge, London)
    March 9, Saturday - Liverpool v Manchester City (Anfield, Liverpool)
    March 16, Saturday - Arsenal v Chelsea (Emirates Stadium, London)
    March 30, Saturday - Liverpool v Brighton (Anfield, Liverpool)
    March 30, Saturday - Manchester City vs Arsenal (Etihad Stadium, Manchester)

    April 2024

    April 4, Thursday - Chelsea v Manchester United (Stamford Bridge, London)
    April 4, Thursday - Manchester City v Aston Villa (Etihad Stadium, Manchester)
    April 6, Saturday - Brighton v Arsenal (Amex Stadium, Falmer)
    April 6, Saturday - Manchester United v Liverpool (Old Trafford, Manchester)
    April 13, Saturday - Arsenal v Aston Villa (Emirates Stadium, London)
    April 13, Saturday - Newcastle v Tottenham Hotspur (St James' Park, Newcastle)
    April 20, Saturday - Brighton v Chelsea (Amex Stadium, Falmer)
    April 20, Saturday - Manchester United v Newcastle (Old Trafford, Manchester)
    April 20, Saturday - Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur (Etihad Stadium, Manchester)
    April 27, Saturday - Aston Villa v Chelsea (Villa Park, Birmingham)

    May 2024

    May 4, Saturday - Brighton v Aston Villa (Amex Stadium, Falmer)
    May 4, Saturday - Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur (Anfield, Liverpool)
    May 11, Saturday - Aston Villa v Liverpool (Villa Park, Birmingham)
    May 11, Saturday - Manchester United v Arsenal (Old Trafford, Manchester)
    May 11, Saturday - Newcastle v Brighton (St James' Park, Newcastle)
    May 19, Saturday - Brighton v Manchester United (Amex Stadium, Falmer)

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2023, 2:54 PM IST
