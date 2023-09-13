Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jude Bellingham's stellar performance guides England to victory over Scotland in historic clash

    Jude Bellingham's standout display, featuring a goal and an assist, propelled England to a 3-1 triumph over Scotland in a historic friendly match commemorating their 150th anniversary meeting. 

    Football Jude Bellingham's stellar performance guides England to victory over Scotland in historic clash osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 13, 2023, 3:14 PM IST

    Jude Bellingham stole the spotlight with a goal and assist as England extended their unbeaten streak against Scotland to 24 years, sealing a 3-1 victory in a friendly match commemorating the 150th anniversary of their first encounter. Phil Foden and Harry Kane also found the net as the Three Lions silenced the roar of Hampden Park, ending Scotland's impressive five-game winning streak. Despite Scotland's recent triumphs over Spain and Norway, they faced a harsh reality as England showcased their superiority.

    Bellingham, taking on the number 10 role he has excelled in at Real Madrid, was the standout performer for Gareth Southgate's squad.

    "It's just a freedom role really," Bellingham explained. "I know it depends on the system we play, and we've got so many amazing players to accommodate. The team comes first, always. I really enjoyed playing in that position today."

    Southgate had hailed the clash as the renewal of a "great sporting rivalry" before the game, but the simmering animosity between the fans was evident from the start.

    The English national anthem was met with boos, and a minute's silence for former Scotland manager Craig Brown was disrupted by the away fans.

    On the field, Scotland struggled to match England's performance, although it took the Three Lions over half an hour to translate their dominance into goals.

    Also Read: Not Messi, but this player wore No.10 for Argentina against Bolivia; sparks meme fest on X

    Scotland manager Steve Clarke acknowledged the challenge, saying, "We knew playing against England was going to be difficult, but if you want to learn as a team, you have to play against the best teams. We didn't want to lose to our old enemy, but sometimes in football, you have to take your medicine."

    England's Phil Foden, initially positioned on the right, scored the opening goal by drifting into a central position. Kyle Walker's precise cross from the right was turned home by Foden, who has been on a scoring spree lately.

    Scotland's hopes were quickly dashed when Andy Robertson's defensive error allowed Bellingham to capitalise on the opportunity.

    Despite a spirited second-half display by Scotland, with a goal from Harry Maguire into his own net, they couldn't stage a comeback. John McGinn missed a golden opportunity to equalize by heading over the bar.

    England, led by Bellingham's masterful midfield control, regained control, with Harry Kane slotting home their third goal after a mesmerising run by Bellingham that opened up Scotland's defence.

    Also Read: Euro 2024 qualifiers: Bruno Fernandes dominates in Portugal's 9-0 victory over Luxembourg

    Last Updated Sep 13, 2023, 3:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023, India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma joins elite club after crossing 10,000 ODI runs milestone osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma's heartwarming gesture in the triumph over Pakistan

    Football Not Messi, but this player worse No.10 for Argentina against Bolivia; sparks meme fest on X osf

    Not Messi, but this player wore No.10 for Argentina against Bolivia; sparks meme fest on X

    Tennis US Open 2023: Women's singles final draws more viewers than Djokovic-Medvedev clash osf

    US Open 2023: Women's singles final draws more viewers than Djokovic-Medvedev clash

    Tennis Simona Halep receives four-year tennis ban for doping violations osf

    Simona Halep receives four-year tennis ban for doping violations

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma achieves 10,000 ODI runs, Joins elite club osf

    Asia Cup 2023, India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma joins elite club after crossing 10,000 ODI runs milestone

    Recent Stories

    Air India Express to operate four weekly direct flights between Doha and Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Air India Express to operate four weekly direct flights between Doha and Thiruvananthapuram

    Nana Patekar finally opens up on being replaced in Akshay Kumar's 'Welcome 3' vma

    Nana Patekar finally opens up on being replaced in Akshay Kumar's 'Welcome 3'

    Love Idlis 5 easy steps to make perfect fluffy idli at home gcw eai

    Love Idlis? 5 easy steps to make perfect, fluffy idli at home

    CWRC orders Karnataka to release 5000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for second time vkp

    CWRC orders Karnataka to release 5000 cusecs of water to TN for second time

    Kangana Ranaut reacts to PM Modi-Biden's old toast video, where US President is mocking India's PM (Watch) RBA

    Kangana Ranaut reacts to PM Modi-Biden's old toast video, where US President is mocking India's PM (Watch)

    Recent Videos

    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon