    Not Messi, but this player wore No.10 for Argentina against Bolivia; sparks meme fest on X

    Argentina's football witnessed a significant shift as Ángel Correa, the Atlético de Madrid star, assumed the iconic No. 10 jersey typically worn by Lionel Messi.

    Football Not Messi, but this player worse No.10 for Argentina against Bolivia; sparks meme fest on X osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 13, 2023, 1:13 PM IST

    The reigning World Cup champions found themselves without the services of their talismanic figure, Lionel Messi. As a result, the coveted No. 10 jersey, synonymous with Messi's brilliance, underwent a notable transition of ownership. Stepping into the limelight, it was none other than Atlético de Madrid's illustrious star, Ángel Correa, who assumed the prestigious mantle. This gesture marked a momentous occasion in Argentinian football history, as the No. 10 jersey was worn by someone other than Messi.

    Angel Correa, a seasoned 28-year-old with a penchant for excellence, embraced the responsibility that came with donning the iconic No. 10 jersey for their World Cup qualifier against Bolivia. Correa, who has showcased his footballing prowess on the grandest stages, notably boasts three remarkable goals in his 23 appearances representing Argentina.

    In the absence of Messi, Correa's performance and leadership in the No. 10 jersey would undoubtedly be scrutinized by football enthusiasts worldwide, as Argentina aimed to maintain their impressive legacy in international football.

    Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

    Last Updated Sep 13, 2023, 1:15 PM IST
