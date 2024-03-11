Jadon Sancho has no intention of returning to Manchester United after his loan term with Borussia Dortmund concludes this summer, citing ongoing conflicts with manager Erik ten Hag. A prominent German newspaper, Bild, reports that the English winger "has no desire" to go back to Old Trafford under the Dutchman, attributing his career downturn to Ten Hag. Sancho, who hasn't featured for United since August 2023 due to a public dispute with Ten Hag regarding his commitment in training, was notably absent from the match-day squad for the Arsenal game. Ten Hag justified this exclusion by pointing to subpar performances on the training field during the post-match press conference.

In response to Ten Hag's explanation, Sancho swiftly refuted the claims on X (formerly Twitter), deeming them "completely untrue." Instead, he asserted that he was being made a "scapegoat," with undisclosed reasons behind his omission. This public disagreement hurt Ten Hag, who had previously supported Sancho in his debut season at Old Trafford. The winger was subsequently excluded from the senior squad and informed that an apology was the sole pathway back to first-team football.

Despite the absence of an apology, a prolonged standoff persisted until January when United reached an agreement with Dortmund for Sancho to return to the Signal Iduna Park on loan until the season's end. Although his performances in Germany haven't been outstanding, Dortmund officials attribute this to his four-month layoff, akin to a serious injury. Bild discloses that there is optimism among the coaching staff regarding Sancho's return to full form in the coming weeks, highlighted by his recent crucial goal against Werder Bremen.

Dortmund officials are reportedly pursuing a discreet plan for Sancho's future, with sporting director Sebastien Kehl committed to doing "everything in his power" to secure the winger beyond this summer. Potential options include another loan, possibly with a fixed purchase option, or a deal involving Donyell Malen, who has been linked to a swap with United. However, it is evident that as long as Ten Hag remains at the helm of Old Trafford, Sancho will actively seek an exit from the club, holding the Dutchman accountable for his career setbacks.

This situation underscores the persistent immaturity that has marked Sancho's career, with Ten Hag being the latest in a series of coaches, including Pep Guardiola and Gareth Southgate, to question his attitude and dedication. A clean break between United and Sancho in the upcoming summer appears to be the most viable solution for all parties involved.

