'I've already done my job': Wimbledon champion Alcaraz quips ahead of Spain vs England Euro 2024 final (WATCH)

Carlos Alcaraz, fresh off his Wimbledon 2024 triumph against Novak Djokovic, is now preparing for the Euro 2024 final showdown between Spain and England in Berlin on Sunday night.

Carlos Alcaraz, having just clinched his second Wimbledon title with a 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(4) victory over Novak Djokovic, is now set for another grand finale. The 21-year-old Spaniard, who secured his place in the history books with a stunning performance on Centre Court, is geared up for Spain's bid to win a fourth European Championship title.

After his dominant victory, Alcaraz, who has already made a mark by winning his first four Grand Slam finals, expressed a calm confidence about the upcoming Euro 2024 final between Spain and England. "I will be watching it with my team for sure. I don't know what it is going to be, but I will watch it for sure. I've already done my job, so let's see what happens in football," he said with a smile amidst applause from the packed Centre Court.

"It's going to be a very difficult match. I will watch it. Let's see who is going to win Euros cup," the Spaniard added.

Spain will face England in Berlin on Sunday night, with both teams bringing their unique strengths to the field. Spain's peerless possession game, led by young talents like Lamine Yamal, will clash with England’s dynamic blend of pace and power, showcased by Jude Bellingham. Spain, having won all their group stage games, are poised to secure their fourth Euro title, tying Germany's record. England, on the other hand, are eager to end their 58-year wait for international glory since their 1966 World Cup win.

As the football world gears up for the final, all eyes will be on the Olympiastadion this Sunday. Will it be Spain’s Alvaro Morata or England’s Harry Kane lifting the Henri Delaunay Trophy? Alcaraz’s words suggest that he’s hoping for another victory, this time on the football pitch.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz also shared some kind words for Djokovic, who made a remarkable comeback at the Wimbledon 2024 following his knee surgery in June.

“It was 40/0 but I was seeing [the trophy] so far away," said Alcaraz. "Djokovic is an unbelievable fighter and I knew he was going to have his chances again, so I had to stay there. I tried to win the point with the serve, but I couldn’t."

“It was difficult for me. I tried to stay calm, I tried to stay positive at that situation, going into the tie-break, and I tried to play my best tennis. That’s all I was thinking about. I’m really glad that at the end I could find the solution and I’m happy to be in this situation," the 21-year-old added.

