Tactically flexible and battle-tested, Inter remain dangerous. They’ve knocked out Arsenal and Bayern, proving they’re more than just a defensive outfit. Simone Inzaghi has created a system that balances low-block discipline with creative movement through wing-backs and overlapping centre-backs. Lautaro Martínez continues to deliver up front, and the midfield rarely loses shape.

But concerns remain. Inter's average squad age is among the highest left in the competition, and against a high-intensity side like Barcelona, fatigue could become a real issue. They’re not far off the Serie A summit, but their road to the final looks like the steepest of all.