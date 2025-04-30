Champions League 2024/25: Ranking the Final Four Ahead of the Semi-Finals
Barcelona, Arsenal, PSG, and Inter Milan remain in the hunt for Europe’s biggest prize. Here's how the Champions League semi-finalists rank based on form, depth, and tactical edge.
4. Inter Milan
Tactically flexible and battle-tested, Inter remain dangerous. They’ve knocked out Arsenal and Bayern, proving they’re more than just a defensive outfit. Simone Inzaghi has created a system that balances low-block discipline with creative movement through wing-backs and overlapping centre-backs. Lautaro Martínez continues to deliver up front, and the midfield rarely loses shape.
But concerns remain. Inter's average squad age is among the highest left in the competition, and against a high-intensity side like Barcelona, fatigue could become a real issue. They’re not far off the Serie A summit, but their road to the final looks like the steepest of all.
3. Paris Saint-Germain
Luis Enrique has finally made PSG a team, not just a collection of stars. They outplayed Liverpool and edged past the dangerous Aston Villa to get here. With the addition of Kvaratskhelia, they’re lethal on the break and accurate in transition. Still, control remains their weakness.
PSG struggle when forced to dictate tempo, as seen when they nearly collapsed against Villa after taking a 2-0 lead. If Arsenal force them to play at a slower rhythm, PSG could be broken down. That said, their young talents like Dembele, Vitinha keeps them in any match.
2. Arsenal
Dismissed as injury-riddled underdogs before the Real Madrid tie, Arsenal stunned everyone with a tactical masterclass. Their pressing was relentless, their defending precise, and they played like a unit that truly believed.
Bukayo Saka's return adds balance, and the defence, once considered shaky, just silenced Madrid’s elite attackers over two legs. If Arsenal keep this form, they could reach their first Champions League final since 2006.
1. Barcelona
Barca are flying. Fresh off a Copa del Rey win over Real Madrid, unbeaten at home in 2025, and tactically sharp under Hansi Flick, they look like the most complete side left. Lewandowski leads the line, Yamal is breaking records at 17, and Pedri’s midfield control is back to its best. They look like favourites to win it all.