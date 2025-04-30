Image Credit : Getty

The first leg between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain might just be the most finely balanced tie of the round. Arsenal return to the Emirates fresh and focused, having skipped domestic action over the weekend. They’ll face a PSG side that’s been domestically fine all season.

They are crowned Ligue 1 champions with games to spare and previously unbeaten in 2025, but signs of vulnerability have surfaced. A shock loss to Nice at the weekend and a scare against Aston Villa in the quarter-finals suggest PSG aren’t invincible. With Bukayo Saka back and the home crowd behind them, Arsenal have a genuine opportunity to seize momentum in the first leg.