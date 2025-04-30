Champions League Semi-Final Preview: 3 Key Things to Watch Out This Week
As the Champions League semi-finals kick off, here are three big storylines to keep an eye on - from Arsenal’s showdown with PSG to Barcelona’s unbeaten home run and Lautaro Martinez’s clinical form.
1. Game to Watch Out For - Arsenal vs PSG
The first leg between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain might just be the most finely balanced tie of the round. Arsenal return to the Emirates fresh and focused, having skipped domestic action over the weekend. They’ll face a PSG side that’s been domestically fine all season.
They are crowned Ligue 1 champions with games to spare and previously unbeaten in 2025, but signs of vulnerability have surfaced. A shock loss to Nice at the weekend and a scare against Aston Villa in the quarter-finals suggest PSG aren’t invincible. With Bukayo Saka back and the home crowd behind them, Arsenal have a genuine opportunity to seize momentum in the first leg.
2. Barcelona at Home
After an emotional extra-time Copa del Rey victory over Real Madrid, Barcelona now shift their focus to a massive semi-final clash with Inter Milan. The big question is: can they maintain their intensity?
Statistically, they’re strong favorites at home, unbeaten in 14 straight games at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys and perfect in this year’s Champions League home ties. With Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and an in-form Pedri in midfield, Barca look like a team ready to reclaim European glory. But mental fatigue could be a factor.
3. Lautaro Martinez
Goals win games, and Inter will be counting on Lautaro Martinez to deliver once again. The Argentine striker is having a quietly brilliant European campaign with eight goals in just 650 minutes of Champions League football. That’s a goal every 81 minutes, the best ratio among knockout-stage players. Against Barcelona’s pressing style, Lautaro’s poise and positioning in the box could be the difference-maker. If he finds space, he could tilt the balance.