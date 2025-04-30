- Home
Four Key Positions Liverpool Must Strengthen to Stay Top of the Premier League Next Season
Liverpool won the Premier League but they’ll need reinforcements this summer to defend their crown. Here are four key areas the Reds must address.
1. A Clinical Centre-Forward to Lead the Line
Liverpool lifted the title without a consistent goal threat through the middle. Darwin Nunez had moments, but his inconsistency and poor decision-making in front of goal were recurring themes. Diogo Jota, while sharp when fit, struggled with injuries once again. It’s clear the Reds need a ruthless finisher, someone who can turn half-chances into goals, press from the front, and integrate into high-tempo, fluid system.
The market is tight, but options like Julian Alvarez, Alexander Isak, and Hugo Ekitike have all been mentioned. Among them, Isak fits the most with skills like mobility, technically sound, and lethal in the box. Sporting director Richard Hughes must now zero in on the right profile. Because despite Nunez’s work rate, Liverpool’s frontline lacks a consistent scorer capable of delivering 20+ league goals.
2. A Defensive Midfielder to Protect the Backline
Ryan Gravenberch’s evolution into a deeper role was one of the surprises of the season, but it’s not his natural position. The Dutchman excels driving forward with the ball, not sitting deep and dictating tempo under pressure. Liverpool missed out on Martin Zubimendi last summer, and that void still lingers. The club need a natural holding midfielder. Someone with positional discipline, ball-winning ability, and calmness under the press.
A Fabinho-style presence who can break up counter-attacks, control transitions, and allow others to push forward. It’s surprising how quiet things have been on this front. The midfield rebuild started well last summer with Mac Allister and Szoboszlai. But without a proper No. 6, that puzzle is incomplete. If Liverpool want to win both domestically and in Europe, a midfield anchor is a must.
3. A Successor to Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold is likely leaving on a free transfer this summer. Replacing a player of his calibre, elite passing range, set-piece threat, and tactical uniqueness won’t be easy. His hybrid midfield role redefined Liverpool’s buildup, and finding a like-for-like replacement is unrealistic. But they need to act. Conor Bradley has been excellent in patches, but he’ll need serious competition.
Names like Jeremie Frimpong, Pedro Porro, and Lutsharel Geertruida were floated months ago, but nothing concrete has materialized. They can go slightly off-radar. Tino Livramento at Newcastle, Anthony Caci of Mainz, or even Vanderson from Monaco could be smart buys. They are young, progressive, and defensively aware. Arne Slot doesn’t need someone to replicate Trent, just someone who can be dependable and allow tactical flexibility.
4. A Long-Term Replacement for Andy Robertson
Andy Robertson is a Liverpool face, but age and form have started catching up. The left-back’s trademark energy and overlapping threat haven’t been the same for two seasons, and with Kostas Tsimikas’ absence, depth is suddenly a concern. Milos Kerkez, the 21-year-old Bournemouth full-back who’s caught the eye all season. With two goals, five assists, and eight clean sheets, he’s been a vital part of a historic campaign for the Cherries.
He defends well, crosses with precision, and presses like a Liverpool player already. Kerkez has a £45 million release clause and interest from Chelsea and Real Madrid. But Hughes’ Bournemouth connections might tip the balance in Liverpool’s favour. At 21, Kerkez can grow under Slot while also providing immediate competition.