Image Credit : Getty

Liverpool lifted the title without a consistent goal threat through the middle. Darwin Nunez had moments, but his inconsistency and poor decision-making in front of goal were recurring themes. Diogo Jota, while sharp when fit, struggled with injuries once again. It’s clear the Reds need a ruthless finisher, someone who can turn half-chances into goals, press from the front, and integrate into high-tempo, fluid system.

The market is tight, but options like Julian Alvarez, Alexander Isak, and Hugo Ekitike have all been mentioned. Among them, Isak fits the most with skills like mobility, technically sound, and lethal in the box. Sporting director Richard Hughes must now zero in on the right profile. Because despite Nunez’s work rate, Liverpool’s frontline lacks a consistent scorer capable of delivering 20+ league goals.