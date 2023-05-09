It's Messi vs Ronaldo in Saudi Pro League! PSG star's move to Al-Hilal a 'done deal'; contract details here

According to reports in France, Lionel Messi's sensational big-money move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hila from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer is a 'done deal', reginiting his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo.

In what has sparked massive excitement among football enthusiasts in Saudi Arabia, legendary forward Lionel Messi's sensational big-money move to Al-Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer is a 'done deal' after the 35-year-old discarded a potential return to FC Barcelona.

Also read: 'If Mandela were here...': Laureus Sportsman of Year 2023 Messi equated to South African icon - WATCH

Messi, regarded as the best football player in the world, will reportedly sign a big contract with the Saudi Pro League club worth 522 million pounds. The Argentine's rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Al-Nassr in the Gulf state, will be reignited with this deal.

Messi will play in Saudi Arabia next season, a person close to the negotiations in the kingdom reportedly told AFP on Tuesday morning. The source described the deal as "huge." The source said the move is now a "done deal" while remaining anonymous.

Spanish outlet El Chiringuito reported Messi could be joined at Al-Hilal by his former Barcelona team-mate Sergio Busquets, who will accept a two-season deal, and potentially also Jordi Alba.

An official confirmation from Messi, PSG and Al-Hilal is awaited.

When his contract with PSG expires on June 30, Messi, an ambassador for Saudi Arabia's joint World Cup bid for 2030, is widely anticipated to depart the club.

As with Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia views Messi as the game's leading star. They consider the idea of him relocating to the countryside to be a "unique opportunity which is impossible to pass up."

Riyadh is said to have spent months planning its tactics and "left nothing to chance."

The report comes after PSG recently suspended Messi for travelling to Saudi Arabia without their approval. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner had apologised to the club for his unauthorised visit following a two-week suspension after failing to turn up for training last Monday, a day after PSG's 3-1 home defeat by Lorient in Ligue 1. But on May 8, Messi was spotted training with his PSG teammates.

"I want to apologise obviously to my teammates and to the club," Messi had said in an Instagram video after his Saudi visit.

"I honestly thought we were going to have the day off after the match as had happened in the previous weeks. I had organised this trip to Saudi Arabia having cancelled it previously. This time I couldn't cancel it. I am sorry for what I did and I wait to see what the club decides to do," Messi had added.

Also read: 'What a fraud' - Fans slam Cristiano Ronaldo for failing to score in Al-Nassr's draw against Al-Khaleej

It's interesting to note that Ronaldo, Messi's arch-rival, is currently a Saudi Arabian Club Al Nassr player. After his explosive interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, Cristiano Ronaldo's relationship with Manchester United was broken. Ronaldo has appeared in 16 games with Al-Nassr so far and scored 12 goals.

In January this year, Messi and Ronaldo faced each other in a friendly exhibition between Riyadh XI, comprising of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal stars, against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the King Fahd International Stadium. After a thrilling encounter, the French giants lifted the Riyadh Season Cup after a 5-4 win over the Ronaldo-led side.