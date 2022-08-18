It's Barcelona vs PSG for Bernado Silva: Who could sign the Man City star eventually?

Amidst interest from Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Manchester City are believed to value Bernado Silva at around 80 million euros and Pep Guardiola has suggested the Portugal international will be free to leave should a suitable offer arrive.

In what is expected to be a summer signing showdown between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the Ligue 1 Champions are targeting a deal to sign the Catalan club target Bernado Silva from Manchester City, with the midfielder keen to leave the club this year.

After five seasons in the Premier League, Silva wants to leave City, and his primary motivation is a desire to be nearer to his family in Portugal.

The 28-year-old stated his intention to depart during the last summer transfer window but instead put up a string of standout performances as City won the Premier League in 2021-22.

Barcelona is interested in signing the midfielder, but according to the Times, PSG is prepared to match their interest.

To re-sign a player he brought from Benfica B to Monaco in 2014, PSG sports director Luis Campos plans a proposal of 70 million euros for Silva.

Pep Guardiola has said Silva will be free to leave should a decent offer come in, and City is said to value the Portuguese midfielder at approximately 80 million euros. Silva can expect an improvement in personal aspects should he transfer to PSG.

Silva has openly mentioned the possibility of leaving the Etihad this summer, and City has recently let unsatisfied stars leave. "I've always said that I'm happy here, but I have no idea what's going to happen," he told ESPN.

"We'll see, honestly. My relationship with the club is very honest. I've been open with them and they know what I want. If I stay, I'm very happy, and I will always respect this club and give all my best. If not, it's football and we'll just see what happens," the Portugal international added.

"They always say to all of us that if you're not happy, you can go. Of course, they are in business and they want the right amount of money for letting us go, but personally it's a relationship with the club that is very respectful. They have always been honest with me and I have always been honest with them," Silva remarked.

"As I said, I will always respect my relationship with Man City, with the fans, with the staff, with my teammates, so whatever happens, happens, and for sure, it will happen in a very respectful way," the midfielder concluded.

Meanwhile, legendary Argentine striker Sergio Aguero, who played for both Manchester City and Barcelona, had last week shared his views on the potential arrival of Bernado Silva at Camp Nou.

"Bernardo is a great player. He carries the ball, he makes sacrifices, he has the quality to assist and score goals and he can play in different positions," Aguero tole Stake.

"I would be surprised if City let him go. He is a player who brings a lot every season, but anything is possible. If he finally arrives at Barcelona, then he will be someone who can be key in the possession game that Xavi (Hernandez) likes," the Argentine superstar had added.