    Will Barcelona end title drought and restore its former glory? Robert Lewandowski predicts

    First Published Aug 18, 2022, 1:59 PM IST

    Robert Lewandowski left Bayern Munich after eight years to join Barcelona in this year's summer transfer window, which has led to several fans believe the club can end its La Liga and Champions League title drought. But what does the Polish superstar think? Read on:

    Robert Lewandowski's debut for Barcelona may not have been the best, as the La Liga giants drew 0-0 with Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou. Still, the Polish superstar is confident that success is in the cards.

    Barcelona had high hopes after a summer of bright signings and impressive preseason performances. Still, the draw against Rayo Vallecano served as a sharp reminder that football is more complicated than just bringing in good players.

    Lewandowski, who joined Barcelona after eight years of steady success with Bayern Munich, is undoubtedly the brightest of those signings. The 33-year-old striker believes the Catalan club will end its title drought. "I think too much time has passed for Barcelona without them winning a title. I am sure that we are going to win [titles]," Lewandowski said in an interview with La Liga World.

    Although the Blaugrana did win the Copa del Rey in 2021, it is essential to note that Lewandowski is unmistakably focusing on La Liga and the Champions League. Not since Ernesto Valverde delivered the 2018-19 La Liga crown have Barcelona outlasted Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

    Lewandowski also went on to say that he never had any doubt about joining Xavi Hernandez's team. "When I found out Barcelona were interested in bringing me to the club, I was thinking the whole time that it was the perfect moment, for me and for the club," the Poland international added.

    With recent reinforcement, the difficulty could hardly be greater. Barcelona will have to knock the European Champions off the top spot, powered by the likely Ballon d'Or winner Karm Benzema. At least Lewandowski should provide Barcelona with a finisher who can match Lionel Messi's efficiency in front of the goal, which was severely lacking in the previous year.

