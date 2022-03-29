It's Lewandowski vs Zlatan for a berth in Qatar World Cup 2022 as Poland, Sweden clash

It could be the final chance to play at a World Cup for legendary Swedish striker Ibrahimovic and Poland's Lewandowski when the finals kick off in Qatar this November.

When Poland and Sweden clash in Tuesday's Qatar World Cup 2022 play-offs, fans of both sides would be praying that their favourite team wins this crucial tie, as it would be hard to imagine either Robert Lewandowski or Zlatan Ibrahimovic not being part of the showpiece tournament. The winners in Chorzow will go into Friday's draw for the World Cup group stage.

"A World Cup without Zlatan is not a World Cup," said Ibrahimovic, who has endured an injury-laden season and last played a full 90 minutes for AC Milan in January. Sweden coach Janne Andersson said that Ibrahimovic 'is a weapon for us' as a substitute but 'can't play the whole game'.

In contrast, Bayern Munich's legendary striker Lewandowski is in sensational form, having scored 50 goals for club and country this season. The FIFA's best men's player of the year 2021, the Poland captain took part in Sunday's training after suffering a knee knock last week and is slated to start against Sweden.

There will be an element of seeking revenge for hosts Poland, who lost 2-3 to Sweden in their final Euro 2020 group game last summer. Sweden's winning goal by Viktor Claesson in stoppage time at Saint Petersburg knocked Poland out in the group stages.

"We won last summer, so they (Poland) will no doubt be hungry for revenge. It would be great to give them another slap in the face," said Sweden playmaker Emil Forsberg.

Sweden is unhappy that Poland qualified automatically for the play-off final after being handed a bye when UEFA banned their semi-final opponents Russia over the invasion of Ukraine.

"The principle of playing under the same conditions, i.e. winning two matches to reach the World Cup finals, should apply," said Swedish FA general secretary Hakan Sjostrand.

The same night Poland drew a friendly away to Scotland last Thursday with Lewandowski rested, Sweden needed extra time to squeeze past the Czech Republic 1-0 in their play-off semi-final. Robin Quaison scored the winner for Sweden in the 110th minute in Stockholm.