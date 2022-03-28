No World Cup without Portugal, says Ronaldo ahead of North Macedonia clash

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Portugal faces a winner-takes-all game on Tuesday against North Macedonia, the team that shocked Italy last week to keep the four-time champion out of the World Cup for the second straight time.

    Ahead of Portugal's winner-takes-all clash on Tuesday against North Macedonia, legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed confidence that his team will make it to the Qatar World Cup 2022. The 37-year-old, who will feature in his fifth and perhaps final World Cup, needs to avoid an upset like the one that ended Italy's hopes of making it to the showpiece tournament in November.

    North Macedonia shocked Italy last week with a 1-0 win to keep the four-time champion out of the World Cup for the second straight time. "We were surprised. North Macedonia has surprised us in many matches. But I don't think they will surprise us tomorrow. Portugal will play better, and we will make it to the World Cup," the Portugal international told reporters on Monday.

    Portugal is eyeing its sixth straight World Cup, and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is hoping to play in his 10th consecutive major tournament after appearing in four World Cups and five European Championships since 2004. "We know that if we win, we will go to the World Cup, and if we lose, we are out. We have the responsibility to be positive and win the match. I see everyone well prepared and wanting to be at their best tomorrow," Ronaldo stated.

    The 37-year-old, who is the highest scorer in men's international football, is the only player to have scored at least once in the finals of nine top tournaments in a row. Ronaldo would be 41 by the time the next World Cup takes place, and if Portugal does not qualify for this year's showpiece event in Qatar, it can cause a massive upset for his fans. 

    However, the Manchester United forward did not want to talk about the possibility of a World Cup without him. "There is no World Cup without Portugal. There are no individualities here," a confident Ronaldo expressed.

    The former Real Madrid and Juventus striker added that he is starting to hear repeated questions about his future and made it clear he is the only one who can make a decision on that. "If I feel like playing, I will keep playing. If I don't, I won't," Ronaldo added.

    Portugal advanced to the game against North Macedonia by beating Turkey 3-1 in Porto on Thursday. And Ronaldo has urged local fans to make their presence felt at Porto's Dragao Stadium on Tuesday when they host North Macedonia.

    "I urge the fans: I want hell breaking loose at Dragao. I went to bed last night thinking that I want the stadium to shut down the music for our national anthem and let the fans sing it a cappella to show our passion, our strength and our union around the objective of reaching the World Cup. If our fans show up the way they can, we will win on Tuesday," the Portugal talisman concluded.

    Portugal had been forced into the playoffs after conceding late and relinquishing a lead last year in the final group game against Serbia. Meanwhile, North Macedonia is trying to make it to the World Cup final for the first time. It made its first appearance in the European Championship last year.

