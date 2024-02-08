Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ISL 2023-24: Zaragoza sees room for improvement despite Bengaluru FC's win over Chennaiyin FC (WATCH)

    Bengaluru FC's head coach, Gerard Zaragoza, expresses satisfaction after his team's triumph over Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) but emphasizes the need for continued improvement.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 11:41 AM IST

    Bengaluru FC's head coach, Gerard Zaragoza, reflected on his team's victory over Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) and expressed contentment while acknowledging the potential for improvement. Following a tightly contested yet exciting first half that concluded without any goals, Bengaluru FC secured a notable win at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium with Ryan Williams finding the net in the second half.

    This triumph marked Bengaluru FC's return to form after a 3-1 defeat against Punjab FC in their previous match. Despite the victory, Zaragoza believes there is room for enhancement and expects more from his players.

    "In the first half, we had opportunities. In the second half, we finally secured a 1-0 victory. While we are pleased, I anticipate even more because we could have easily scored two or three additional goals. The confidence might have been lower after the previous defeat, making goal-scoring challenging. We have aspects to address and areas to refine. We are progressing," stated Zaragoza during the post-match press conference.

    Struggling to find the net in the initial half, Bengaluru FC experienced a resurgence after the break, particularly with the introduction of substitutes Oliver Drost and Halicharan Narzary just before the hour mark. These changes applied pressure on Chennaiyin FC's defense, with Narzary contributing significantly by setting up Williams' decisive goal.

    Zaragoza emphasized the impactful role of substitutes and expressed confidence in their abilities, noting a positive shift in the team dynamics. He highlighted the valuable contribution of the substitutes, acknowledging their ability to influence and potentially alter the course of the match.

    "This marks the first instance since my arrival where I see bench players capable of changing the game. It's not a reflection of the quality of the players on the bench before; they are young and learning. The players who entered the field were exceptional. They potentially changed the game, performed well, and our strong bench today was crucial," Zaragoza affirmed, recognising the significance of a talented and influential substitute bench.

