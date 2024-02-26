ISL 2023-24: Vukomanovic proud of Kerala Blasters FC players after comeback win over FC Goa; WATCH highlights

Ivan Vukomanovic, the head coach of Kerala Blasters FC, expressed pride in his team's historic comeback against FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL). Trailing 2-0 at halftime, the Blasters turned the tide, with Daisuke Sakai's free-kick and Dimitrios Diamantakos' penalty levelling the scores. Vukomanovic credited the players for their remarkable response, highlighting their resilience, especially in the second half. The Serbian tactician emphasised the positive motivation derived from early setbacks and acknowledged the importance of fighting for the badge and fans.

Despite moving up to fourth place in the standings, Vukomanovic remains focused on the challenges ahead, emphasising the need to fight for every point in the remaining six games. The unexpected turnaround left Vukomanovic ecstatic, recognising that no one anticipated such a result. He also acknowledged FC Goa's challenging situation and highlighted the contributions of key players returning from injuries. Vukomanovic praised star forward Dimitrios Diamantakos as a scoring machine, highlighting his ability to seize opportunities and punish opponents.

“It was difficult for our opponents because they played three days ago. Really tough game. They're sitting also now in a less good momentum. We had like three games in a row, three losses. We had it also last year. For them, it's maybe new, but I still think they are one of the biggest contenders for the title and for the trophy," he stated.

Jeakson Singh, Fedor Cernych, Vibin Mohanan and Sandeep Singh had played a crucial role in the game having returned fresh from injuries.

Vukomanovic is happy with how they performed but expects them to get in better shape soon.

“When you come back after a long injury like Jeakson, for example, after four months you need some time to get back in shape. You need some time to get back in the rhythm. Fedor is still not 100%, but the way he is contributing to the team by running, fighting, and guiding youngsters. (He is) such a great example,” he said

